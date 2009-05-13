94. B & S Electric Supply Co. Inc.

Founded in 1977, B&S Electric Co. is the eighth largest African American-owned company in Georgia. B&S Electric is an authorized wholesale distributor of electrical apparatus and electrical construction supplies. Products include electrical switchgear, circuit breakers, fuses, lighting fixtures, and wire among others.

B&S Electric products have been used on several high-profile projects including the Atlanta Hartfield International Airport; the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority; the Jefferson County Jail; and the Proctor & Gamble corporate office.

The Atlanta-based office operates satellite offices in Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio. In 2008, the company reported revenues of $40.5 million—up 6.3% from last year.