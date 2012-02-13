Apple iPads Seized Over Trademark Dispute

Chinese authorities are pulling dozens of iPads from shelves in Northern China because Shenzhen Proview Technology claims ownership of the name “iPad.”
Apple bought the rights to the name “IPAD” from Proview Electronics’ parent company, Taiwan-based Proview International Holdings, in 2010. But unbeknownst to Apple those rights have not been extended to China.
The China-based company has registered trademarks for the name “IPAD” in Europe, Mexico, China and other parts of Asia, according to the Los Angeles Times. The company’s hope was to launch their own tablet but the plans never materialized.
In December, a court in Shenzhen unexpectedly rejected a lawsuit by Apple, claiming it was the rightful holder of the iPad name.
Since then, Proview Technology has filed complaints in 20 cities, urging authorities to prohibit the U.S. tech giant from selling or marketing its device. The company has also filed lawsuits against Apple and separate retailers in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Huizhou, a city in the southern Guangdong province.
Xie Xianghui, a lawyer for Proview Technology, said a district in western Beijing (which houses one of the two official Apple stores in the city) had initially agreed to fine Apple about $39 million.
The penalty was suspended pending Apple’s appeal of the Shenzhen court’s decision.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Soldier deployment boots()
Pingback: web application development companies in usa()
Pingback: recovery clinic()
Pingback: women are aware()
Pingback: best basketball shoes()
Pingback: cock rings()
Pingback: email processing 4 cash()
Pingback: everyday deals website()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: Double Sided Dildo()
Pingback: best work from home jobs 2017()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Private Label()
Pingback: Merkur()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: buy email lists australia()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: freddyjeans()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: real work from home opportunities()
Pingback: female sex toy()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: sex toys cleaner()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: sex toys for clit()
Pingback: wetsuit rental huntington beach()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: suction cup dildo()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: vibrating realistic dildo()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: app download for pc()
Pingback: nipple erector()
Pingback: craft eva foam sheets()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: digital marketing agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: trap()
Pingback: realistic dildo()
Pingback: Quick News Updates()
Pingback: glass g spot vibe()
Pingback: ranger school()
Pingback: pc games for windows 7()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: brush cutter,head line()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: a&e g gasm plus()
Pingback: Recipes for the holidays()
Pingback: Kent exterminators()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: Beads()
Pingback: rotating vibrator()
Pingback: bunny vibrator()
Pingback: end of lease house cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: sex toy()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Vibrator()
Pingback: Waterproof Vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Original()
Pingback: Bondage Restraint()
Pingback: Masturbation lube()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: vibrator lubricant()
Pingback: Cheap bond back cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: app pc download for windows()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: heavy equipment repairs miami()
Pingback: spice up the bedroom()
Pingback: app for windows()