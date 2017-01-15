Controversial Megachurch Leader, Bishop Eddie Long, Dies of Cancer at 63

(Image: File)

Bishop Eddie Long, the embattled leader of a renowned mega church, passed away from cancer on Sunday at the age of 63.

Long was ordained as the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in 1987 when the Atlanta-based church had just 300 members. However, under his ministry, the congregation expanded to 25,000 members, making it one of the largest mega churches in the country.

Long was known for living and preaching a gospel of prosperity. He traveled around on private jet, lived in a million-dollar home, and drove a $350,000 Bently. He was also a staunch opponent to homosexuality. However, in 2010, he was submerged into a firestorm of controversy when four young men accused him of coercing them into sex in exchange for gifts when they were just teenagers. Although Long denied the allegations, he settled with the men in a private lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money. His wife, Vanessa Long, filed for divorce in 2011, but the two later reconciled.

Long was also accused of using the profits from a charity he founded to support his lavish lifestyle. Meanwhile, in 2013, the religious leader was sued by New Birth congregants over a Ponzi scheme.

On Sunday, New Birth issued the following statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: