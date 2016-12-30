2016 Rewind – In Case You Missed It

BE editors share their favorite articles of this year

1.) This Week in Tech Racism

Check out our This Week in Tech Racism series, courtesy of our Tech Editor Samara Lynn, who uncovers and blatantly calls out those instances in the tech industry where racism did happen to reign supreme that you may not have known about.

2.) How to Get Paid for Traveling

How to Get Paid for Traveling provides a viable solution for those that want to experience it all, but not all on their own dime.

3.) How to Take a Sleep Vacation Like a CEO

How to Take A Sleep Vacation Like a CEO proves that, yes, CEOs even know how to rest for success. Digital Managing Editor, Maryann Reid, let’s you know how you can too.

4.) You Can Go to Med School for Free

You Can Go to Med School for Free underscores how anything is possible—even this! Find out how you can go to med school without paying for it for the rest of your life.

5.) Why This FinTech Founder Believes Entrepreneurship is the New Street Hustle

In Why This FinTech Founder Believes Entrepreneurship is the New Street Hustle, hip-hop entertainer, Divine, talks about how he managed to emerge from a 10-year prison sentence for dealing drugs, to founding his own financial tech startup.

6.) How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls

BE Executive Editor-at-Large Alfred Edmonds explains why it’s just as important to plan for hitting the jackpot as it is to plan for unexpected expenses, in the article How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls.

7.) Carla Harris Shares ‘Pearls’ on Success, Perception, and Power

In Carla Harris Shares ‘Pearls’ on Success, Perception, and Power, the Wall Street executive and motivational speaker discusses personal power, how to approach challenges, the significance of one’s image, and how to always put your best foot forward.