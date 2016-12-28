2016 Rewind – When Race Matters

Black Enterprise stresses why black lives matter to us as citizens, communities, and entrepreneurs.

A Still Necessary Lesson For Our Black Sons: The Police Are Not Your Friends

A harsh truth about how the police view our black boys and what we’re expected to do about it.

Silicon Valley Saviors: Tech to End Police Brutality and More Bloodshed

Find out what the tech industry is doing to play their part in putting an end to constant police brutality plaguing the African American community.

Dear Omari Hardwick: Black Lives Matter Is More Than A Hashtag

Black Enterprise Associate Digital Editor Selena Hill, gives Hardwick a piece of her mind following the disturbing comments about the futility of #BlackLivesMatter.

11 Misconceptions About Black Lives Matter, Part 1

11 Misconceptions About Black Lives Matter, Part 2

Debunking all of the rumors they want you to believe about the Black Lives Matter movement, what it stands for, who it stands for, and what it all really means.

Alton Sterling and Why Black Entrepreneurship Matters

Addressing barriers to employment and business ownership that threaten black survival, as we mourn yet another black man killed by the hands of police officers.