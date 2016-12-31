11 New Year’s Eve Superstitions You Probably Do Each Year

The fun and strange customs we do every year

(Image: iStock.com/Warren_Price)

New Year’s Eve is a time of reflection and celebration. This is also the time when we tend to engage in age-old traditions and rituals, regardless of whether we consider ourselves to be superstitious or not. Some of these superstitions are fun while others are just weird. However, they all tend to be done in the belief that it will ensure a year of good fortune.

Here are 11 commonly practiced New Year’s Eve customs that we find ourselves doing every year.

Kissing at midnight

Couples and singles alike pucker up at 12 a.m. New Year’s Day believing that kissing someone at midnight will result in a lavish love life all year long. According to those who practice this delightful custom, if you don’t get kissed, then you’ll have bad luck in love.

A plate of black-eyed peas with a side of good luck

Many people usher in the New Year with a plate of black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread. Supposedly, the peas represent good luck and the greens represent money. The peas, often served over rice, can be seasoned with ham hock, bacon, onions, or salt and pepper. Regardless of how you make it, this is a long-lived Southern tradition that will leave you full and satisfied!

What you do at New Year’s determines how you’ll spend the year

Many believe that what you’re doing at either the stroke of midnight or on New Year’s Day will set the tone for what you’ll be doing all year. That means, if you’re partying, then you should expect to have a good time all year long. If you’re working out, then you’ll probably have a year of fitness.

Get dressed up with something new

New Year’s Eve gives us another reason to get dressed up and buy a new outfit. It is also believed that wearing something new on Jan. 1 will increase the likelihood that you will receive more new garments throughout the year.

Clean your home

Because the New Year represents a fresh new start, many spend Dec. 31 giving their home a good cleaning while getting rid of the trash and clutter.

Walking in

It is believed that you’ll have good luck if the first person to walk into your home in the New Year is a good-looking man.

12 grapes

In the Latino community, the New Year is welcomed in with a bowl of grapes because it’s believed that eating 12 grapes will bring you good luck for each month of the new year.

Wear red or yellow underwear

Another common Latino New Year’s Eve ritual is to wear red in order to ensure you have a healthy love life. The yellow underwear, however, is said to grant a year of happiness and prosperity.

Hold back your tears

Some cultures believe that the worst thing to do on New Year’s is to cry because it will cause you to shed tears and feel sad for an entire year.

Make some noise

Ever wonder why people blow whistles and make noise when the clock strikes 12? This custom is rooted in the superstition that loud noise will ward off evil spirits and thoughts.

Get your finances in order

Right before the New Year, many people will pay outstanding bills and settle debts believing that doing so will grant them luck in their finances. On the other hand, it is also believed that paying back loans or lending money on New Year’s Day guarantees you’ll be paying out all year.