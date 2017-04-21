The 20 Black Honorees Featured on Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

These influencers have reshaped the way we see the world

The 2017 “Time 100” list of the world’s most influential people includes a colorful array of world leaders, icons, and change-makers, as well as a number of black influencers who exude black excellence. John Lewis, Colin Kaepernick, Ava DuVernay, and Simone Biles are just a few of the black men and women who were honored by the magazine this year. Meanwhile, Viola Davis and John Legend were selected to grace two out of five different Time covers.

Each year, the “Time 100” celebrates creatives, scientists, political leaders, and athletes, for the impact they make in society, whether good or bad. Time Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs told CBS This Morning that the criteria to make the list is based on how they shift and shape cultural trends, public discourse, and the way people see the world.

Here are the black men and women who made the cut:

Viola Davis

Ava DuVernay

Barry Jenkins

Bernard J. Tyson

Biram Dah Abeid

Donald Glover

Fatou Bensouda

Leslie Jones

Alicia Keys

John Legend

LeBron James

Jordan Peele

John Lewis

Kerry James Marshall

Colin Kaepernick

Simone Biles

Chance the Rapper

RuPaul

Tamika Mallory

Colson Whitehead

Each honoree also received a short tribute note written by fellow icons, who oftentimes work in their respective industry. Here are a few excerpts below: