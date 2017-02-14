Celebrating Black Love in the Limelight

Five black power couples that exude the beauty of black love

Valentine’s Day is a holiday when Americans celebrate and express the love we share for our family, friends, and significant other. However, there’s something extra special about the love expressed between a black man and a black woman who have vowed before God to love one another until death. Although every relationship has its ups and downs, somehow, these couples have managed to tough it out all while being in the spotlight.

Here’s a list of the top five celebrity couples that exude the radiance of black love.

1. Michelle and Barack Obama

Married Oct. 3, 1992

During his farewell speech last month, Barack Obama professed his love and gratitude for Michelle Obama, “the girl of the South Side,” whom he married 25 years ago. In response, the former first lady mouthed, “I love you.”

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Married July 6, 2016

After a series of public breakups throughout her career as a singer, Ciara finally said, “I do” and married the love of her life, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, last year, showing that it’s never too late to give up on love.

Truly One Of The Best Moments In My Life! I Married The Love Of My Life. My God Is An Awesome God. Grateful. Thank You 2016 ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:55pm PST

3. Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin

Married June 16, 2012

After practicing celibacy during their one-year courtship, Meagan and DeVon Franklin published a book called The Wait, detailing how they found love and why they chose to abstain from sex before marriage.

4. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Married April 4, 2008

With a combined net worth of $1 billion, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are one of the biggest power couples in music of all time. However, despite their accolades and long-term relationship, Queen Bey revealed just how challenging marriage can be in her highly acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade, which explores the themes of love, infidelity, and forgiveness.

5. Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Married Dec. 31, 1997

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith have 20 years of marriage under their belt, proving that Hollywood relationships can actually last! Back in 2015, Will posted a throwback photo of him and Jada on Facebook and expressed his love for her in a sweet birthday message.