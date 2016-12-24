In Case You Missed It: Holiday Must-Reads You Need This Weekend

Here's a round-up of some of the best holiday stories that you must read this weekend

by     Posted: December 24, 2016

In case you’ve been scrambling with last-minute shopping and getting ready for the holidays, here’s a round-up of some of the best stories we’ve recently published at BlackEnterprise.com. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve listed two additional stories from around the web that you must check out this weekend.

Baron Davis Is Leveraging Data to Build His Character Franchise

 

Black Santa is the first character to roll out of a greater tech vision, lead by the NBA All-Star.

 

Baron Davis

 

 

10 Things You Should Never Do at Your Office Holiday Party

 

Avoid doing these 10 things at your company’s holiday party, if you’d like to keep your job or save face in the morning.

 

holiday party

 

#BuyBlack: Why Archer & Pine Is Making A Difference This Holiday

 

Here’s how Archer & Pine is keeping up with the demands of the digital age, while also remaining true to its mission to empower black artisans.

 

Archer Pine

 

Via Huffington Post:

Life Is Good When Snoop Dogg Is Your Reddit Secret Santa

 

An Alabama woman received the Secret Santa match of a lifetime, when a very special package arrived from none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.

 

Snoop Dogg

Via Medium:

Why It’s Totally Ok to Feel Sad Around the Holidays

 

“How can you possibly be sad? IT’S CHRISTMAS?!”

 

work anxiety
