In Case You Missed It: Holiday Must-Reads You Need This Weekend

In case you’ve been scrambling with last-minute shopping and getting ready for the holidays, here’s a round-up of some of the best stories we’ve recently published at BlackEnterprise.com. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve listed two additional stories from around the web that you must check out this weekend.
Baron Davis Is Leveraging Data to Build His Character Franchise
Black Santa is the first character to roll out of a greater tech vision, lead by the NBA All-Star.
Image: Facebook.com/Baron Davis
10 Things You Should Never Do at Your Office Holiday Party
Avoid doing these 10 things at your company’s holiday party, if you’d like to keep your job or save face in the morning.
iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages
#BuyBlack: Why Archer & Pine Is Making A Difference This Holiday
Here’s how Archer & Pine is keeping up with the demands of the digital age, while also remaining true to its mission to empower black artisans.
Via Huffington Post:
Life Is Good When Snoop Dogg Is Your Reddit Secret Santa
An Alabama woman received the Secret Santa match of a lifetime, when a very special package arrived from none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.
[Snoop Dogg famous singer performs singing on stage at the Lucca summer festival in July in the beautiful city of Lucca in Italy in July 2015 (Image: iStock.com/stefanodalleluche)]
Via Medium:
Why It’s Totally Ok to Feel Sad Around the Holidays
“How can you possibly be sad? IT’S CHRISTMAS?!”
(Image: iStock.com/atihhoca )