In Case You Missed It: Holiday Must-Reads You Need This Weekend

Here's a round-up of some of the best holiday stories that you must read this weekend

In case you’ve been scrambling with last-minute shopping and getting ready for the holidays, here’s a round-up of some of the best stories we’ve recently published at BlackEnterprise.com. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve listed two additional stories from around the web that you must check out this weekend.

Black Santa is the first character to roll out of a greater tech vision, lead by the NBA All-Star.

Avoid doing these 10 things at your company’s holiday party, if you’d like to keep your job or save face in the morning.

Here’s how Archer & Pine is keeping up with the demands of the digital age, while also remaining true to its mission to empower black artisans.

An Alabama woman received the Secret Santa match of a lifetime, when a very special package arrived from none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.

“How can you possibly be sad? IT’S CHRISTMAS?!”

