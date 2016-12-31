In Case You Missed It: Must-Reads You Need This Weekend

This week's round-up of the best stories circulating the web

In case things have been a bit hectic for you during the holiday, or you decided to take a break from the internet and go offline, here’s a round-up of some of the best stories you may have recently missed from BlackEnterprise.com. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve listed two additional stories from around the web that you must check out this weekend.

Take a journey from President Obama’s rise in politics to his tenure in the White House, through the eyes of BE Editor-in-Chief Derek T. Dingle.

(Image: iStock.com/graZnar )

In light of eight new states legalizing cannabis and President-elect Donald Trump’s anti-cannabis cabinet appointment, experts discuss where cannabis is going, and what we need to do to prepare

Image: iStock.com/OpenRangeStock

Want to raise money-smart kids? Use an allowance as more than an act of bribery for good behavior. It’s a great long-term investment.

On Thursday afternoon, tennis legend Serena Williams announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

via The Washington Post