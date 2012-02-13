Iconic Singer Whitney Houston Found Dead in Beverly Hilton Hotel

Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party

By Elayne Fluker | Published February 13, 2012 | Full size is 396 × 594 pixels

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Whitney Houston arrives to the The love of R&B Grammy Party at Tru Hollywood on February 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)