Kanye West’s New ‘Yeezy Boost 350’ Sneaker Sells Out Immediately

On Saturday, Dec. 26, Kanye West’s new sneaker line Yeezy Boost 350 launched worldwide, selling out in the U.S. immediately, according to reports. Just an hour after the sneakers went on sale to the general public at approximately 11:25 a.m. EST, the official Adidas Twitter account tweeted: “#YEEZYBOOST 350 is now sold out online in the U.S.” The coveted kicks are priced at $200 and were seized in Europe and Canada after selling out in the U.S.

Kanye West fans, sneakerheads, and fashionistas alike all waited in long lines outside of Adidas stores from Paris to New York City on Saturday. The majority of the limited-edition shoes were reserved for people who pre-ordered them online.

Back in 2009, West was in talks with Nike to release a shoe line, the Air Yeezys, with a second version released in 2012. In Jan. 2009, West introduced his first shoe line designed for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, which came out later that year during the summer.

In 2013, West signed a sneaker deal with Adidas and his first line of Yeezy Boost footwear sold out in a record 10 minutes. Since the debut release, the demand for his sneakers has remained off the charts. West, who has dominated the fashion industry since breaking into it, is just one of many Hip-Hop artists who have crossed over into fashion, including Nicki Minaj for Kmart; Pusha T with Play Cloths; Lil Wayne with Trukfit; and Tyga with Last Kings.

The tan colourway of the #YEEZYBOOST 350 is SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/Vz5aIwco7s — adidas Philippines (@adidasph) December 29, 2015