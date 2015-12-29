Kanye West’s New ‘Yeezy Boost 350’ Sneaker Sells Out Immediately

On Saturday, Dec. 26, Kanye West’s new sneaker line Yeezy Boost 350 launched worldwide, selling out in the U.S. immediately, according to reports. Just an hour after the sneakers went on sale to the general public at approximately 11:25 a.m. EST, the official Adidas Twitter account tweeted: “#YEEZYBOOST 350 is now sold out online in the U.S.” The coveted kicks are priced at $200 and were seized in Europe and Canada after selling out in the U.S.
[Related: Kanye West’s $350 Sneakers Restock After Selling Out]
Kanye West fans, sneakerheads, and fashionistas alike all waited in long lines outside of Adidas stores from Paris to New York City on Saturday. The majority of the limited-edition shoes were reserved for people who pre-ordered them online.
Back in 2009, West was in talks with Nike to release a shoe line, the Air Yeezys, with a second version released in 2012. In Jan. 2009, West introduced his first shoe line designed for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, which came out later that year during the summer.
In 2013, West signed a sneaker deal with Adidas and his first line of Yeezy Boost footwear sold out in a record 10 minutes. Since the debut release, the demand for his sneakers has remained off the charts. West, who has dominated the fashion industry since breaking into it, is just one of many Hip-Hop artists who have crossed over into fashion, including Nicki Minaj for Kmart; Pusha T with Play Cloths; Lil Wayne with Trukfit; and Tyga with Last Kings.
What are your thoughts? Do you want a pair of Yeezy Boosts? Share with us below in the comment section.
The Refresh Game. #YeezyBoost
— TheShoeGame.com (@TheShoeGame) December 29, 2015
The tan colourway of the #YEEZYBOOST 350 is SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/Vz5aIwco7s
— adidas Philippines (@adidasph) December 29, 2015
I have never put forth so much effort to SPEND 200+ dollars and still not get what I want. #yeezyboost
— Donny (@Prince_Donnell) December 29, 2015
Pingback: Kanye West’s New ‘Yeezy Boost 350′ Sneaker Sells Out Immediately | Blackpride.in()
Pingback: Kanye West’s New ‘Yeezy Boost 350′ Sneaker Sells Out Immediately | TOUCH 106.1 FM | BOSTON, MA()
Pingback: Kanye West’s New ‘Yeezy Boost 350′ Sneaker Sells Out Immediately | BlackinAmerica.News()
Pingback: Nike Air Rift New York | newyorkmuseums()
Pingback: New York City Sneaker Boutiques | museum - cultural newyork()
Pingback: New York In Easter 2012 | flights to newyork()
Pingback: New York City Events December 2009 | winter - newyork weather()
Pingback: Tricare West Job Openings | search for jobs()
Pingback: New York Fashion Sneakers | popular - streets of newyork()
Pingback: Fashion Week New York 2009 | hotdog - food in newyork()
Pingback: Ruco Line Shoes New York | newyork weather()
Pingback: From Intern to Mogul: 5 Celebrities Who Were Once Interns | VigarooNews()
Pingback: From Intern to Mogul: 5 Celebrities Who Were Once Interns()
Pingback: From Intern to Mogul: 5 Celebrities Who Were Once Interns | HueWire()
Pingback: Google()