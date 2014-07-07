Birthday Girl: Malia Obama Receives a Car for Sweet 16

It looks like the First Family will be having a new driver in the household very soon.
As everyone enjoyed their Fourth of July festivities, the elder daughter in the White House, Malia Obama, celebrated her 16th birthday. While there’s no word on how the superstar teen celebrated her big day, the Daily Mail is reporting that the first daughter did in fact receive a brand new car.
Earlier this year, we received fair warning about Malia soon being on the road when Michelle Obama appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and jokingly told Washington, D.C. drivers to be on the lookout.
“Ladies and gentleman in D.C., watch out. Malia Obama on the road, kind of frightening,” FLOTUS says. “I have security, so I’m good.”
According to D.C. laws, teens have to be 17 before they are able to drive in a car alone, and that’s after holding their provisional license for six months. So while young Obama won’t be on the road by herself for at least another year, we’re sure the teen is happy that she at least has a new whip to perfect her driving skills.
