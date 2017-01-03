California Sen. Kamala Harris Sworn Into Congress

California's first black senator and first Indian American was sworn into the 115th Congress on Tuesday

Kamala Harris made history Tuesday, becoming the first black woman and the first Indian American to be sworn into Congress as a California senator. The former Attorney General in California and Howard University graduate was elected Nov. 8 to replace Barbara Boxer, who sat in the seat for the last 24 years. Harris was born to a Jamaican father while her mother migrated from India, making her the first woman of South Asian heritage to serve in the Senate and the second black woman.

Today I was sworn-in to the U.S. Senate. I am humbled and honored to serve you and the people of California. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/LRScLiYgsS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 3, 2017

In addition to becoming California’s 45th U.S. senator, there is also speculation that Harris may run for vice president or even challenge President-elect Donald Trump in 2020. However, she told The Orange County Register Monday that rumors about her possibly running for the White House are a “distraction” and that she is “entirely focused” on representing the Golden State and its interests in Washington.

Nonetheless, Harris’ arrival in Washington stands as a symbol of a new age Democratic leaders. The 52-year-old lawyer has also been called the “Democratic Party’s Great Blue Hope.”

Harris makes up the 115th Congress, which happens to be the most racially diverse congress in U.S. history. Forty-nine of the lawmakers are African American, a jump from 46 two years ago, while 38 are Hispanic. Fifteen Asian-Americans will serve, up from 11 in the 114th Congress. Most of the legislators of color are Democrats.