Clinton’s Policy Advisor Talks Police Reform, Weed

An interview with Hillary Clinton’s Senior Policy Advisor, Maya Harris

Amanda Marcotte, Maya Harris and Selena Hill

On Friday, September 9, Black Enterprise’s very own Selena Hill teamed up with Salon writer Amanda Marcotte for an exclusive #SalonTalks interview with Hillary Clinton’s Senior Policy Advisor, Maya Harris.

During the interview, which was live-streamed from the Hillary Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y. via Salon‘s Facebook fan page, Harris talked about Clinton’s policy platform on reproductive justice, police reform, and voting rights. She also explained how Clinton plans to reach more voters of color, and why she does not plan to legalize marijuana on a federal level if she becomes president.

