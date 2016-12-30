Dropping the Mic: The Best of B.E. Obama

Take a look at some of the best news and think pieces on President Obama

by     Posted: December 30, 2016

Seems like it was just yesterday when Barack Obama defied all odds to make history as the first African American to be elected president in 2008. Now, after two terms and eight years in the White House, we must say goodbye. Here’s a roundup of some of the best news and think pieces we published on Obama.

10 Reasons Obama’s Presidency Will Go Down In History

 

In a few short weeks, Obama’s tenure in the White House will officially come to an end. While preparing for his exit, let’s remember all that he has done.

 

US President Barack Obama (Image: iStock.com/Akabei)

 

 

Obama Was the Best President Technology Could Have Ever Wanted

 

The tech industry will miss Obama when he’s gone

 

Obama (Image: Wikipedia)

 

 

Obama’s Track Record for Helping Young Women of Color

New report on the Obama administration’s effort to advance equity for black and Latina women and girls

 

(Image: Wikimedia Commons) (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

 

 

President Obama’s Positive Track Record For Helping African Americans

 

Administration has not failed the black community according to its policies

 

[President Barack Obama signs the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans Executive Order in the Oval Office, (Image: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)] [President Barack Obama signs the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans Executive Order in July 2012 (Image: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)]

 

 

Obama’s Legacy of Supporting Small Businesses

 

President Obama has launched several initiatives that have helped to accelerate entrepreneurship among underserved groups

 

[President Barack Obama talks with participants before a meeting with small business owners to discuss a balanced approach to the debt limit and deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House (Image: Wikimedia Commons)] [President Barack Obama talks with participants before a meeting with small business owners to discuss a balanced approach to the debt limit and deficit reduction, in 2012. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)]
