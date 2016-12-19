Electoral College Set on Voting Trump in as President

Despite the protest, electors will likely vote Trump into office

Despite ongoing protests and a concerted effort to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president, it looks like the Electoral College is set on voting for the controversial reality star as the U.S. Commander-in-Chief.

Electors gathered on Monday to cast their votes throughout the day. In order to block Trump from gaining the 270 votes needed to win the White House, more than three dozen Republican electors would have to cast their vote for someone other than him. But that’s probably not going to happen. According to The Associated Press, most will vote according to the Electoral College election day results. Just one GOP elector said that they planned not to vote for Trump.

By Monday afternoon, Trump had 219 votes, while Hillary Clinton had 120. Neither Trump nor Clinton had lost any electors after more than 30 states reported their votes.

Meanwhile, over 200 anti-Trump demonstrators rallied on Pennsylvania’s capitol in a last-ditch effort to keep Trump from taking office. Protesters also gathered in other states, including Colorado, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and Nebraska.

Still, it turns out that Trump didn’t lose a single elector after votes were counted in Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. States like Delaware voted for Clinton, as expected.

Following Trump’s shocking Election Day win, anti-Trump protesters have been bombarding Republican electors with an influx of emails, phone calls, and letters pleading for them to “dump Trump.”

“The letters are actually quite sad,” Lee Green, a Republican elector from North Carolina, told The Associate Press. “They are generally freaked out. They honestly believe the propaganda. They believe our nation is being taken over by a dark and malevolent force.”

Likewise, Wirt A. Yerger Jr., a Republican elector in Mississippi, told The Associate Press that he received “several thousand emails asking me not to vote for Trump. I threw them all away,” he said.