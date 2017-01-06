Eric Holder to Represent California in Legal Battles Against Trump

California hired the former U.S. Attorney General as a force of legal firepower

California lawmakers hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as a legal adviser as they gear up to go to battle with President-elect Donald Trump. The Democratic leaders of California’s legislature announced Wednesday that Holder will join their legal defense team to take on issues in court regarding the federal government for the next four years.

In a joint statement, California Senate President Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said they expect the state to face “extraordinary challenges” under Trump’s administration. However, the Democratic state leaders vowed to protect California’s economy and liberal policies on climate change, healthcare, civil rights, and immigration.

“It was very clear that it wasn’t just campaign rhetoric,” said de León, the Democratic leader of the Senate, referring to the divisive policies Trump proposed during the presidential election. “He was surrounding himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California.”

“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” said de León. “This means we are very, very serious.”

Holder, who is a partner at Covington & Burling L.L.P. law firm, “will serve as outside legal counsel to the Legislature, advising us in our efforts to resist any attempts to roll back the progress California has made,” reads the press release.

Holder said that he was “honored” to work with the California legislature.

“I am honored that the legislature chose Covington to serve as its legal advisor as it considers how to respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities. I am confident that our expertise across a wide array of federal legal and regulatory issues will be a great resource to the legislature.”