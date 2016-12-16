Omarosa Joins Trump’s White House Transition Team

Reality star Omarosa Manigault has officially joined President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team executive committee, Politico reports.
The 42-year-old TV personality—who admitted to being a former, lifelong Democrat—dropped her ties to the Democrat Party and began helping Trump court black votes on the campaign trial in July, as his director of African American Outreach. Now, she’ll join the real estate mogul in the White House.
Although Omarosa is primarily known for her role as a combative rabble-rouser on the first season of Trump’s The Apprentice, she’s no stranger to politics. Before signing on to the hit reality series, she worked for former Vice President Al Gore under the Clinton administration. She also worked on President Obama’s 2008 campaign.
Last month, she made headlines when she claimed that the Trump campaign was keeping a list of enemies. “Let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory, and we’re keeping a list,” she said. In addition, in September she told Frontline, “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”
Earlier this week, Trump incited a storm of fury from Democrats, environmental groups, and even some Republicans, when he announced his decision to nominate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.
“I am deeply troubled by Donald Trump’s decision to nominate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as our nation’s chief diplomat,” said California Rep. Barbara Lee, in a statement. “Donald Trump’s irresponsible selection of someone with no foreign policy experience for this post is unconscionable and dangerous,” she added.
On the contrary, the reality star-turned-president-elect described Tillerson as one of “the greatest business leaders in the world,” on Twitter.
If Omarosa is an ordained minister, engaged to a pastor, she may want to read Revelations 13 and make sure she’s not made Trump her god. Ditto for every ‘Christian’ who felt in their heart of hearts that God of Israel, who parted the Red Sea, wanted Trump to be in office — what so that all will have to ‘bow down to President Trump.” Any minister of the Gospel spewing this type of rhetoric is hardly in tuned with God’s sovereignty…
Check your church title at the door. B sure you’re not sleeping with God’s enemy whom YOU chose over at least 17 other candidates!
President-Elect Donald Trump wants to enable states with dedicated grants and implementation standards related to diversity, inclusion, and targeted hiring the resources necessary to spur investment in under served black neighborhoods. Stopping gun violence, revitalizing education, creating jobs, replacing substandard housing, and strengthening black families is a mandate we secured for him.
That is, Mr. Trump owes his victory to “predominately black Democratic strongholds” who were convinced to give him more votes than the previous Republican candidates. African Americans (like Todd Elliott Koger) proudly convinced hundreds of thousands blacks to “boycott” the vote and/or voting “straight” Democrat.
But if President-Elect Donald Trump wants intensive support with operations, curriculum, instruction, and “school choice” for persistently low-achieving inner city public school districts . . . If he wants to provide career training in high-growth industries, manufacturing, and informational technology, he can’t just parade the usual leadership group of “black simpletons” in front of the news media’s cameras.
To encourage job creation, community redevelopment, and sustainable “BLACK LIFE” Mr. Trump must give us at least one “legitimate and capable” brother and/or sister in the “West Wing” of the White House with him to direct a “PLAN” to put black boys and girls to work removing inner city blight, building new affordable housing, and “MAKE AMERICA GREAT” for black inner city families.
