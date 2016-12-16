Omarosa Joins Trump’s White House Transition Team

They're both petty, spiteful, former Democrats and reality stars, so it's no surprise they've joining forces to take on the White House

Reality star Omarosa Manigault has officially joined President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team executive committee, Politico reports.

The 42-year-old TV personality—who admitted to being a former, lifelong Democrat—dropped her ties to the Democrat Party and began helping Trump court black votes on the campaign trial in July, as his director of African American Outreach. Now, she’ll join the real estate mogul in the White House.

Although Omarosa is primarily known for her role as a combative rabble-rouser on the first season of Trump’s The Apprentice, she’s no stranger to politics. Before signing on to the hit reality series, she worked for former Vice President Al Gore under the Clinton administration. She also worked on President Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Last month, she made headlines when she claimed that the Trump campaign was keeping a list of enemies. “Let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory, and we’re keeping a list,” she said. In addition, in September she told Frontline, “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Earlier this week, Trump incited a storm of fury from Democrats, environmental groups, and even some Republicans, when he announced his decision to nominate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

“I am deeply troubled by Donald Trump’s decision to nominate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as our nation’s chief diplomat,” said California Rep. Barbara Lee, in a statement. “Donald Trump’s irresponsible selection of someone with no foreign policy experience for this post is unconscionable and dangerous,” she added.

On the contrary, the reality star-turned-president-elect described Tillerson as one of “the greatest business leaders in the world,” on Twitter.