Trump and Republicans Move Forward to Dismantle Obamacare

Meanwhile, on Monday, Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine presented an outline of their plan to replace Obamacare. According to The Hill, the plan would keep some of the popular provisions of Obamacare in tact, and allow blue states to keep it.

“California, New York: You love Obamacare—you can keep it,” said Sen. Cassidy on Monday.

via The Hill:

“Under the plan, known as the Patient Freedom Act, state legislatures would have the choice of whether to keep Obamacare operating in their states, complete with its subsidies, mandates and protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Other states, the senators say, could opt into an alternative plan that would provide a uniform tax credit linked to a health savings account to help people afford a basic, less comprehensive health insurance plan. The lawmakers hope the ability of blue states to keep Obamacare could help bring Democratic senators on board and get to the required 60 votes in the Senate for a replacement plan. ‘At some point in this process, we’re going to need a bill that can get 60 votes,’ Cassidy said at a press conference Monday.’We think that helps us get to 60.'”

However, Senate Democrats blasted Republicans for continuing to push to bring the law to an end.

“While I have a great deal of respect for Senators Collins and Cassidy, their proposal today illustrates the dilemma both they and Republicans are in,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer in a statement.