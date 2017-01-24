RSS Feeds

Short for “Really Simple Syndication,” RSS is a feed that often consists of a list of headlines. For instance, BLACKENTERPRISE.com RSS feed supplies continually updated news headlines and photos – with a link on each headline to the article or gallery, in case you’d like to see more.

How can I get BLACKENTERPRISES RSS feed?
To create your own customized page where you can receive feeds from BLACKENTERPRISE.com, you need a dedicated RSS “aggregator” or reader software. Some readers run on your desktop and behave much like common e-mail software, while others are Web-based.

Web-based:

My AOL
MyYahoo!
Newsgator
Bloglines

Pluck
My MSN

Desktop sofware:

FeedDemon
Thunderbird
NetNewsWire (for Macs)

What are the benefits of using BLACKENTERPRISES RSS feed?
Because our feeds automatically update as stories and photos are added to the site, you get up-to-the-minute tips, resources and expert advice about launching your small business, managing your money, advancing in your career and more.

