What is RSS?

Short for “Really Simple Syndication,” RSS is a feed that often consists of a list of headlines. For instance, BLACKENTERPRISE.com RSS feed supplies continually updated news headlines and photos – with a link on each headline to the article or gallery, in case you’d like to see more.

How can I get BLACKENTERPRISES RSS feed?

To create your own customized page where you can receive feeds from BLACKENTERPRISE.com, you need a dedicated RSS “aggregator” or reader software. Some readers run on your desktop and behave much like common e-mail software, while others are Web-based.

What are the benefits of using BLACKENTERPRISES RSS feed?

Because our feeds automatically update as stories and photos are added to the site, you get up-to-the-minute tips, resources and expert advice about launching your small business, managing your money, advancing in your career and more.