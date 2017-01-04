5 Books to Keep From Failing in Business During 2017

With the new year upon, many of us are setting resolutions for our personal and professional lives. Are you looking to transition from an employee to an entrepreneur? Do you want to solve needs in new and profitable ways? Do you want to take risks to move your business to the next level? Are you ready to step out and raise venture capital for your business, or are you hoping to be better a leader or person overall?
Below are five books to help you turn those resolution ideas for 2017 into a plan of action:
1.) The Power of Broke, by Daymond John
Shark Tank star and FUBU Founder Daymond John explains that starting a business with limited resources is a competitive advantage, not a liability. The Power of Broke teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to take their biggest weaknesses and turn them into their greatest strengths. Starting a business from broke forces entrepreneurs to think more creatively, use resources more efficiently, connect with customers more authentically, and market ideas more imaginatively.
2.) 50 Billion Dollar Boss, by Kathey Porter and Andrea Hoffman
African American women sharing stories of success in entrepreneurship and leadership is a valuable contribution to the cause of entrepreneurial education. Co-written by supplier diversity and small business development expert, Kathey Porter, and business strategist and developer Andrea Hoffman, 50 Billion Dollar Boss assembles the advice and experiences of some of the nation’s most successful black women entrepreneurs, in industries ranging from fashion and food products to media and consulting.
3.) Tools of Titans, by Tim Ferriss
What does it take to be a billionaire? Tim Ferriss’ Tools of Titans by Tim Ferriss is a compilation of hundreds of interviews conducted with celebrities, athletes, and even special operations commanders. This book explores the daily routines and habits of these titans, with Ferriss delving into personal strategies and philosophies that have been successfully used in high-stakes negotiations, high-risk environments, and large business dealings.
4.) People Tactics, by Patrick King
Do you want to boost your people skills to easily build rapport with anyone, or just avoid uncomfortable misunderstandings and awkward situations? There’s a new book for that; People Tactics: Strategies to Navigate Delicate Situations, Communicate Effectively, and Win Anyone. It will fundamentally change your mindset on how to approach people and develop better relationships. You will discover exactly what enables someone to call themselves a “people person.”
5.) Don’t Settle for Safe, by Sarah Jakes Roberts
The daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes shares the secrets that have helped her to overcome destructive cycles and challenges as a mom and a businesswoman. A lesson in confidence building, Don’t Settle for Safe by Sarah Jakes Roberts will help you reassess, reevaluate, and push beyond the boundaries of comfort, over and over again. Learn how to grow in the midst of life’s challenges.
