15-Year-Old Author’s Book Series Becomes Mandatory Reading In Some Schools

Her writing reflects "what really goes on inside a kid's mind'

Essynce Moore is the author of The Middle School Chronicles—a series of books preparing students as well parents for the roller-coaster ride of middle school—from conquering math and bullying to boy crushes and self-esteem. Recently, her book series became mandatory readings for some districts including schools in Hillside and Orange, New Jersey, and several charter schools in Brooklyn, New York. On top of juggling school and writing books, Moore is managing a career as an actress, teenpreneur, and motivational speaker. In the midst of her busy schedule, Black Enterprise caught up with her to learn more about her journey.

(Image: Essynce Moore)

Tell me about the moment that inspired you to write your first book, 6th Grade Middle School Chronicles: Where NO Secrets Are Kept?

Every day, after school, my mom would ask me how my day was. I’d always have some bizarre story to tell her about the crazy antics that occurred inside my classes. That’s when I started journaling and writing down all the events that took place and ended up creating a book in the process.

Why did you decide to turn your first book into a series?

At first, I wasn’t sure whether or not I was going to continue the Chronicle series. Until one day I went skating and ran into this boy slightly younger than me who told me that he loved my book and hoped I’d write a book every year for the rest of my life. That was all the motivation I needed to continue the series.

What are the key takeaways that you want students to learn from your book?

I think it’s important for my readers to learn that you are never alone. There is someone out there who thinks and acts similar to you. However, it is our differences that truly define who we are.

How did you land the partnership with school districts?

People are usually very interested to hear about what really goes on inside a kid’s mind while in school. That was my hook. Also, my books provided my peers with an idea as to what to expect when going into the new school year. My mother and I contacted some schools and pitched the idea of using my books in their [curricula]. It was a success.

You can follow Essynce (@essyncecouturellc) on social media and purchase here.