3. Vista Equity Partners

Founded by Robert Smith in 2000, Vista Equity Partners is the second largest African American-owned private equity firm in California. The financial services firm invests in public and private software and technology-centered companies.

The San Francisco-based company managed $2.3 billion in capital under management—up 1.15% from the previous year. The company also operates an additional office in Chicago.

The firm’s portfolio includes investments such as Accero, Inc., P2 Energy Solutions Inc., Sirsi Corp., and Zywave Inc., among others.