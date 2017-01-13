4 Low-Cost Benefits That Majorly Boost Employee Happiness

Simple changes like encouraging healthy living and accommodating their schedules can do wonders for employee morale

Does your company offer free snacks in the lunchroom, long out-of-office lunch breaks, and gift cards to local restaurants as productivity rewards?

If you answered yes, but can’t figure out why your employees are still dragging through the day without energy, enthusiasm. or focus, then you might be interested to learn that those practices do more harm than good. Instead, consider benefits that offer better long-term effects for both your business and your employees—like healthy lifestyle habits.

Exercising is an important aspect of my own personal life, but in 2009, when I broke my hand, I was told that I would not be able to lift or continue my workout regimen until my hand healed. I realized I needed something that would take my hands out of the equation when lifting, so that I could continue to work out. Unfortunately, no helpful product existed, so I was inspired to invent the Isolator lifting strap, which sparked the growth of Isolator Fitness Inc. in 2010. Since then, we have been dedicated to empowering all people to reach their health and fitness goals.

Leading by example is the most productive way to run a company, and I strive to provide my employees with the guidance and tools that they need to enhance their own personal fitness so that they will be better equipped to provide a healthy example to our customers.

If you’re a company wanting to offer perks to your employees that will help them be happier, healthier, and more productive, consider the following:

David Vollmer Jr. is the owner/CEO of Isolator Fitness Inc., which now includes the Isolator Cuff Edition, 7 meal-prep bags, and Isopasta.

