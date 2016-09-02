5 Books Every Millennial Entrepreneur Must Read

Because entrepreneurial success requires a degree of self-education

Make no mistake about what the best entrepreneurs read; entrepreneurial success requires continuous investment into your own education. This is especially true for 51% of the 80 million millennials in the U.S. that currently own a business or say they want to be entrepreneurs. So, here are five books that BlackEnterprise.com considers to be must-reads for all aspiring millennial entrepreneurs.

By: Ben Horowitz

A venture capitalist and one of Silicon Valley’s most respected entrepreneurs, Horowitz offers essential advice on building and running a startup. He shows how to cultivate a CEO mentality, and shares the insights he’s gained developing, managing, selling, buying, investing in, and supervising tech companies. A lifelong rap fan, he amplifies business lessons with lyrics from his favorite songs and is candid about everything, from firing friends to poaching competitors.

By: Miko Branch

Hair stylists and curly hair experts, Miko Branch and late sister Titi, became pioneers of the natural hair movement by creating their own product line. Branch offers practical truth-telling, in addition to providing helpful business tips. This is an invaluable book of instruction for aspiring entrepreneurs. When it comes to building a multimillion-dollar business from scratch with little money at the start, Miss Jessie’s: Creating a Business From Scratch, Naturally not only shows that it can be done, but also discloses what it takes to get it done.

By: Daymond John

This book teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to take their biggest weaknesses and turn them into their greatest strengths. The Shark Tank investor and FUBU streetwear founder believes that starting a business from broke forces entrepreneurs to think more creatively, use resources more efficiently, connect with customers more authentically, and market ideas more imaginatively. John shows how starting a business with limited resources forces you to be true to yourself and stay laser-focused on your goals.

By: Kevin D. Johnson

Johnson identifies key lessons entrepreneurs must learn in seven areas: strategy, education, people, finance, marketing and sales, leadership, and motivation. For each of the 100 lessons, he walks through the thinking of successful entrepreneurs, using examples from his own experience. The Entrepreneur Mind suggests thinking differently, so those possessing this mindset will look at major setbacks as opportunities; lessons to be learned on the way to ultimate success.

By: Jason Fried

This book shows you a better, faster, easier way to succeed in business. Rework is the perfect playbook for anyone who has ever dreamed of doing it on their own. Hardcore entrepreneurs, people stuck in day jobs they hate, and artists who don’t want to starve anymore will all find this as valuable guidance. Fried’s book will show you how to be more productive, how to get exposure without breaking the bank, and tons more counterintuitive ideas.