7-Eleven Adds Breakfast Empanada Bites to Hot Foods Menu

Ethnic foods are booming, closing in on $3 billion annually in sales. Today, Mexican/Hispanic accounts for well over half of ethnic food sales.

As the fastest-growing U.S. demographic, Hispanics are an important core customer group; however, it was the popularity of Latin American foods among all demographic groups spurring the addition of a snack-size breakfast empanada to 7-11’s breakfast menu.

The new Breakfast Empanada Bites are miniature, crescent-shaped pastries, filled with eggs, cheese, bacon, smoked ham and sausage priced at $1 for three at participating 7-Eleven stores. With the introduction of these Bites, 7-Eleven builds on the success of its first Latin-inspired hot foods snack introduced last year, Mini Tacos.

“Breakfast and snacking are both growth areas in the food industry and strong day parts for 7-Eleven,” said Kelly Buckley, 7-Eleven vice president of fresh food innovation. “Mornings are our busiest time of day, and 7-Eleven is a destination for snacks and drinks all day long. The Empanadas Bites meet a need for a hot, savory, high-protein breakfast and a snack option. And, at a dollar for three, customers can get big flavor on a budget.”

7-Eleven’s breakfast snack fits with several current food trends – the growth of breakfast and snacking occasions, and the continuing popularity of all foods Latin. More people are recognizing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and are less likely to skip it, according to the NPD Group, a marketing research group.

And, for those watching their weight, the Breakfast Empanada Bites won’t break the calorie bank. Three contain 10 grams of protein and only 230 calories.