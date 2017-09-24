Are You Really Listening? 7 Simple Ways to Find out What Your Customers Really Think

Cheap and easy methods to garner customer feedback and enhance your business

From helping you to avoid a crisis and retain customers to predicting your clients’ future needs, listening to your audience is a critical part of growing a successful business brand. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a gazillion dollars on survey tools and consultants to figure out what your customers think about your products or services.

(Image: iStock/PeopleImages)

Here are few methods to gather feedback from your customers: