Are You Really Listening? 7 Simple Ways to Find out What Your Customers Really Think

From helping you to avoid a crisis and retain customers to predicting your clients’ future needs, listening to your audience is a critical part of growing a successful business brand. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a gazillion dollars on survey tools and consultants to figure out what your customers think about your products or services.
(Image: iStock/PeopleImages)
Here are few methods to gather feedback from your customers:
- Ask your subscribers to take a survey via email (Google Forms has a series of free surveys). Here are a few sample questions:
- What social media networks do you regularly use?
- Who are your favorite people to follow online?
- What websites do you visit for information on ____(for example, career, travel, fashion, or first-time mom)?
- When it comes to _____ what’s your biggest challenge.
- If you could solve one thing about _______, what would it be?
- Which product name or album title is better?
- Ask your customers to complete a quick 2-minute survey at the end of call or purchase. As an incentive, you can also enter their name into a contest.
- Create a Twitter Poll – A super easy and quick way to gather feedback from people as they scroll down their timeline.
- Create an image question and post to Instagram.
- Conduct a Q&A via Facebook Live.
- Ask an open-ended question on LinkedIn.
- Assess your website analytics – Beyond providing a snapshot of your audience demographics ( e.g., geographic location, gender, age, etc.) you can identify which social media platforms, search engines and guest blogs are driving the most traffic to your website. You can also find out which pages of your site your audience is spending the most time on.