ABC Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Shows How To Pitch Yourself and Your Business

Barbara Corcoran is a star investor on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank with a $5 billion real estate business. As a “Shark” she has invested in twenty-two companies and shepherded them to success, including Mr. Tod’s Pie Factory. Founded in 2002 by African American chef Tod Wilson, the New Jersey-based company, with locations in Somerset and New Brunswick, specializes in making personal size pies and other baked goods. Now the real estate mogul and legendary investor is giving thousands of aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs from around the world the opportunity to work with her to perfect their pitch.
“Throughout my many years of running businesses, I have been fortunate to experience success both as an entrepreneur and investor. I’ve learned that some people are well suited to be entrepreneurs, and others aren’t. Unfortunately, in most cases, it takes a lot of time, energy, and money to find out on which side of that coin you fall,” Corcoran explains as to what inspired her to offer an online course through the global learning community Skillshare. Entitled The Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship: Pitching Your Business and Yourself, it includes eight video lessons.
The class is designed for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. Corcoran wants to help entrepreneurs to better position their businesses for success.
“By the end of the eight-class series “there should be no doubt in anyone’s head about whether or not they will make a good entrepreneur,” Corcoran says on the course’s website landing page.
In addition to a lifetime of business insights for just $19, the class includes the opportunity for students to submit a one-minute business pitch as their final project. Out of the 20 most upvoted video pitches submitted before May 14, Corcoran will select her favorite and give the winner personalized advice in a 30-minute, one-on-one video mentoring session, as well as share the pitch throughout her social media networks for worldwide exposure.
When it comes to Shark Tank, it is research and marketing facts and figures that attract the sharks and determine whether they bite. Corcoran shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE some of her tips on hooking investors.
