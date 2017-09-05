4 Simple Ways to Increase Your Influence Online

These resources will help you stay in the know and build your brand as a thought leader within in your realm of expertise

Excited Woman Working At Desk In Design Studio Looking Excited

Whether you’re looking to find your online tribe or become a recognized leader in your field, one of the best ways to increase your influence online is to provide your perspectives on hot topics, trends or industry news. Week by week, you should look for ways to join the conversation and start a conversation about a topic that matters.

To stay in the know and provide timely advice related to your area of expertise, subscribe or join the following:

(Image: iStock/monkeybusinessimages)

Twitter Trends or Moments

Twitter has become the go-to source for breaking news and trending topics around the world. It’s the best place to get noticed by journalists, clients, or even celebrities, especially when you’re tweeting your opinion or expertise about the latest news. Think about it this way, nowadays, when major networks like CNN and MSNBC are covering stories on TV and online, they often include Tweets from Twitter users.

Having a well-known news source include your comments in their story is immediate social proof. Social proof is new-age marketing. It works like a magnet for attracting the right people to your brand and positioning yourself as an expert or influencer. Examples of social proof include large group, celebrity, or influencer endorsements, testimonials, trusted online reviews, and certifications.

Google Trends

Google Trends provides a list of trending news in the last 24 hours. You can also filter by topic, category, and country. You can also find the top topics people are searching for on Google as well as YouTube.

Google Alerts

A great way to get the latest news happening in your industry sent directly to your inbox is through Google Alerts. To monitor your online reputation, you should also set alerts for your full name and/or business name so that you’re notified when news about you is published online.

BuzzSumo

Helps you find the most shared content for any industry as well as influencers in your market. You can also use BuzzSumo to create your content strategy for your blog and build relationships with influencers. Although there is a monthly fee, you can subscribe for a 14-day free trial.