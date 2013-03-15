Wendell Pierce, Tina Wells and Others Convene for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

Business executives, entrepreneurs, MBAs, and venture capitalists will gather for the 5th Annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) on March 16-22, 2013 to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship.
Notable participants of this year conference include Wendel Pierce: star of HBO’s hit show “Treme,” Tina Wells, founder of Buzz Marketing and Black Enterprise columnist, as well as New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
NOEW is hosted each year by The Idea Village, a 12-year-old non-profit that identifies, supports and helps entrepreneurs in New Orleans. The week-long event is the culmination of The Idea Village’s nine-month Entrepreneur Season, which is designed to attract thousands of attendees.
NOEW is expected to gather 3,000 of the nation’s most innovative leaders, entrepreneurs and students to support New Orleans entrepreneurs through over 55 events. Among the highlights of this year’s event is the Capital Pitch Competitions, which will award prizes ranging from $100,000 to a personalized tour of Silicon Valley’s investment community. Another event to look forward to is the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Summit that will discuss the best way to sustain entrepreneurial startup environments.
Event headliners include Walter Isaacson, President and CEO of Aspen Institute; Hamdi Ulukaya, President, Founder, and CEO of Chobani Yogurt; and Dana Mauriello, Director of New Business Opportunities for Etsy. Additionally, representatives from Fortune 500 companies, the most prominent venture capitalists, and notable entrepreneurs will be participating,
All seminars, workshops, and keynotes are free and open to the public. These events range from one-on-one counseling sessions to specialized workshops on legal and marketing practices. Registration is open at www.ideavillage.org
Source: The Idea Village
