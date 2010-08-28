No. 11: Herman Russell, The Master Builder

Follow the Black Enterprise 40th Anniversary countdown of the most impactful black business leaders of the past 40 years

As chairman of H. J. Russell & Co., Herman Russell has changed the skylines of American cities and international hubs, developed business and political opportunities for African Americans, and broken barriers in the construction industry. One of the largest minority contractors, Russell has served as an advocate of and mentor to legions of black business owners nationwide.

In celebration of our 40th anniversary, Black Enterprise is taking a look both forward and backward at the world of black business. Our list of 40 "Titans: The Most Powerful African Americans in Business–and How They Shaped Our World" recognizes and pays homage to the entrepreneurs and business men and women who paved the way for all of us.



These are the men and women who fought the odds, suffered setbacks, regrouped, and eventually emerged victorious. Whether they conducted business from their own offices or the executive suite, their professional excellence, deal-making prowess, and unwavering advocacy converted promise into channels of prosperity and levers of power. These are the pioneers who withstood the elements—institutional racism, resistance from the business establishment, and lack of resources—to plant a flag on their own patch of territory.

These are the Titans: bold leaders who shattered conventional modes of commerce. Because of their contributions over the past 40 years, the world of business has been transformed forever.

