How to Plan For Success in Your Next Quarter

Tips to make your next quarter spectacular

When it comes to running a business, the end of each quarter is the perfect time to measure progress on your annual goals, reflect, and plan for future success.

Here are seven steps to getting started:

(Image: iStock/Pinkypills)

1. Assess your business performance

Take a look back at the business goals you set at the beginning of the year. What’s working? What’s not working? Review sales for products or services. Is one item selling more than others? Should you discontinue or enhance your offerings. Update your quarterly goals against the yearly plan. Do you need to pivot from your original plan? Do you need to purchase additional resources or hire support staff to meet your goals?

2. Evaluate your website

Review everything from your traffic and web page functionality to sales funnel conversion rate.

3. Gather feedback and testimonials from past clients and customers

Check in with past clients and ask for testimonials or ratings on industry forums or review sites like Yelp, LinkedIn, Trip Advisor, etc. Include any positive feedback on your website and share it via your social media channels.

4. Monitor your online reputation

Google yourself quarterly to make sure there aren’t any damaging things about your brand or business. Also, set a Google Alert for your name so that when your name is published online, you’ll be notified via email.

5. Nurture your network

Have you established a rapport online with a potential business contact? Are you ready to turn a connection into a business relationship or collaboration? Email your contact and schedule time on your calendar for follow-up. Additionally seek to add value to your relationships by supporting their events, making a killer virtual introduction for them, sharing their work or commenting on their articles.

6. Develop a three-month content marketing plan

Remember, winging it is not a strategy—especially on social media. Consistency is the true foundation of trust, so get ahead of yourself by batch creating your blog posts, newsletters, and marketing flyers. Then use an auto-schedule tool like Hootsuite and Later (Instagram only).

7. Fire yourself from what’s not working

Listen, if you think you’re saving money by doing everything yourself but you’re spending more time fixing mistakes than making progress, it’s time to fire yourself. Consider hiring a virtual assistant, intern, or freelancer.