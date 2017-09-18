Sisters Launch Way For Women to Buy Car Tires and Auto Services Without Getting Ripped Off

Twin sisters launch service to help empower women with auto repair and maintenance

Marcia Pruitte-Coleman and Marla Pruitte are the co-founders of Pink Rubber Tires, a service that sells used automobile tires and tire services—and is targeted to women.

The twin sisters recently pitched their product on Steve Harvey’s Funderdome. Brandon Andrews of Values Partnerships sat down with both for an exclusive interview about their business and appearance on the show.

(Marcia Pruitte-Coleman and Marla Pruitte with Steve Harvey on Funderdome. Image: The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lisa Rose))

Brandon Andrews: Pink Rubber Tires will provide automotive services in a space crafted for female customers. Why are you passionate about delivering these services for women?

Marcia and Marla: We are always passionate about meeting a need, especially for women. They say necessity is the mother of invention, so our goal is not to simply open a tire shop, but to enter into a male-dominated industry serving a market that has been historically under-represented, tear down barriers for women and shatter the concept of the glass ceiling. We plan to show the world that we have what it takes as much as any man. Being women and mothers, we know the importance of helping others make it. This is about empowering other women; it is a movement!

How much money can someone save by buying used tires versus new tires?

That is a great question. They could save upwards of $100 per tire depending on the type, size, etc. Our tires come wholesale from a distributor that takes the time to inspect every tire. Some are virtually new and most will have great tread left that will extend the life of the tires.

(Pink Rubber Tires rendering on Funderdome. Image: The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lisa Rose))

How did you feel pitching your business in the Funderdome?

It was an amazing experience. Of course, we were a little nervous in the beginning, but once we were on stage we knew we only had one shot. We were prepared and went for it BIG.

You won $10,000 for your business! What did you learn from your experience on the show?

We learned that our idea is not only viable, but based on the serious response, there are many who are interested in making history in the automotive industry with us. The number of people that bought into our business concept, both men and women, and are interested in franchising is overwhelming and exciting. We learned that the world is ready for us and this is substantiated by research in the market regarding women and tire purchases. Women are truly an underserved market. We are committed to providing a top-notch product.

Give us a post-show update. How do you plan to grow your business in 2017?

Since the show, we have had to update our business plan and investor pitch as we currently have several serious investors interested. We are projecting a first-quarter opening and want to set a precedent for future franchises. The idea that we will be creating more women entrepreneurs empowers us and pushes us to make this a reality sooner rather than later. This is bigger than just the Pruitte twins.