T.D. Jakes: 20 Tips to Tap Into Your Divine ‘Instinct’ for Business Success

Successful pastor and entrepreneur has expanded his brand and earned millions

Business and faith leader T.D. Jakes sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Black Enterprise’s chief content officer at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference. (Image: Shellee Fisher)

At the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference, hosted by Nationwide, faith-based entrepreneur and leader T.D. Jakes sat down for a one-on-one chat with Black Enterprise chief content officer, Alfred Edmond Jr., to talk about his business endeavors, his new book, “Instinct: The Power to Unleash Your Inborn Drive,” and advice for business leaders to take their lives to a higher level.

The Black Enterprise April cover subject Jakes is co-founder of The Potter’s House, a church and humanitarian organization that attracts more than 30,000 members. The spiritual leader has expanded his brand to produce movies, release Grammy award-winning music via his Dexterity Sounds record label partnership with Universal Music, host BET’s Mind, Body & Soul talk show, and selling more than 20 million books (in total), producing $115 million in revenues.

Check out his inspirational insights from the conference below: