The Ultimate #BuyBlack Holiday Gift Guide

Show your family and friends you care and #buyblack

Black Enterprise is proud to launch the ultimate holiday gift guide of vetted products and services from black-owned businesses. These gifts include software, fashion and beauty products, food, and much more. This gift guide will be updated weekly right up to the holidays, so check back often for great gift ideas. As the list grows, it will be categorized by product type and updated every holiday season.

I AM HER Apparel

www.iamherapparel.com

I AM HER Apparel is a collection of unapologetic, trendy clothing that makes powerful statements.

Cards For All People

cardsforallpeople.com

Trivia gaming company that celebrates diversity and inclusion. By infusing humor with trivia the company creates opportunities to highlight cultural micro-communities and the issues they care about while keeping it entertaining. Games include Black Card Revoked and Girls Night Out.

LivSo

livso.com and Amazon

Shampoo, conditioner, and moisturizing scalp lotion created by a black woman dermatologist, Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, to fight extreme dry and itchy scalp for men and women with textured hair—without ripping the hair of its moisture.

Nubian Heritage

nubianheritage.com

Nubian Heritage creates a line of skin and body products. From the company’s blog, “We got our start as street vendors in Harlem. Fresh out of college and without jobs, we set out to bring the healing traditions of African Black Soap and Shea Butter to the community we loved. Short on experience, but full of passion and determination, we used our knowledge of culturally authentic healing traditions to create our natural skin and body treatments back in 1992, and every day since.”

Beddley

beddley.com

Beddley makes gorgeous, snuggly duvet covers designed to cover a duvet with zero hassle.

Ivy Storehouse Box

ivystorehouse.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters will love this subscription box tailored to the tastes of this sorority’s members. According to the company’s website, The Ivy box is “a curated package of licensed Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. products delivered to your doorstep. Every month, we pick high-quality apparel, accessories, and stationery products according to a Sorority theme.”

Joy Lorraine Cosmetics

joylorrainecosmetics.com

Joy Lorraine creates a line of highly-pigmented, vivid color cosmetics for women of color. The products are also not tested on animals for the ethically-conscious.

Chocberry Kreations

chocberrykreations.com

Know someone who is always here for chocolate-covered strawberries? Chocberry Kreations allows them to become their own chocolatiers with this DIY chocolate dipping kit.

Kiva Card

www.kiva.org

The Kiva Card is a quick, easy and meaningful gift option that gives your friends, colleagues, and family a way to support entrepreneurs around the globe. For as little as $25, Kiva Cards give those special people in your life the opportunity to change someone else’s — halfway around the world or even in their own backyard.

MekaMon Robots

mekamon.com

Co-created by a young British-Nigerian engineer, MekaMons are four-legged robots that players can control via a smartphone using a companion app for augmented reality gameplay. Multiple players can battle their bots against each other. MekaMon is available in the Apple Store and the manufacturer’s website.

(Image: Reach Robotics)

More great gift ideas from black-owned businesses will be added next Friday!