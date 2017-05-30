New Business Idea? 3 Ways to Validate It Before Spending a Fortune

These tips can help you determine if you've struck gold ... or a rock

If you can’t stop thinking about an idea, then it may be time to test the entrepreneurial waters to make sure you have a viable product or service. In a nutshell, viability is about your business’s potential to make a profit. Testing your business idea involves: identifying a problem you can solve or a need to fill with a specific audience, analyzing competitors and potential customers to determine demand, and developing a prototype if needed. Here are a few tips to gauge interest in your business idea:

Online tactics

Buy a domain name and set up a landing page —a home page typically used to offer a product or service with an option for the website visitor to submit their name and email address to receive more information. Examples of landing pages include a free trial, notification of a product launch, consultation, webinar, etc.

Survey your current audience – Create a short survey via Google Forms, SurveyMonkey, Twitter, or Facebook Survey, etc., and ask for feedback.

Invest in a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter Ad – When it comes to advertising, where you invest your money depends on where your audience hangs out at online. With Facebook, you can buy an ad for as little $1 per day.

Create a crowdfunding campaign using Indiegogo or Kickstarter. Crowdfunding allows you to test market viability while raising money.

Offline tactics