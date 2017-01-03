10 Reasons to Attend B.E.’s Entrepreneurs Summit in 2017

Join thousands of small business owners in Houston to gain strategic, financial, motivational, and leadership advice

(Image: iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages)

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Entrepreneurs Summit, which will take place May 17–20, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. The summit is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of entrepreneurs attended by more than 1,000 business leaders. This year’s summit highlights include the celebration and awards ceremony honoring the 45th anniversary of the BE 100s—the annual ranking of the nation’s largest black businesses with combined revenues over $40 billion.

Each year, small business owners and entrepreneurs from all over the country gather to take in advice from strategic, motivational, and leadership sessions designed to benefit emerging and established minority businesses. These four days will be spent under the advisement of experts and professionals who are looking to help you help yourself on your quest for entrepreneurial success. Here’s some of what you can expect…

Equity Date: There will be venture capitalists and angel investors at the summit looking to help you (yes, you!), gain funding to launch, grow, and scale your business. Chance for live on the spot pitches.

Billion Dollar Roundtable: Learn best practices and strategies from corporate brands that are spending at least $1 billion annually with minority entrepreneurs. Get your fair share of supplier contracts.

The Exchange—Make Your Connections: Don’t miss out on our job fair, #BuyBlack expo, and other business exhibitors that you can connect with. Gain insights from some of the country’s most forward-thinking entrepreneurs as they share strategies and solutions.

Black Money Matters: Author and journalist Ramon Ray will lead a candid conversation with One United Bank CEO Teri Williams on the “bank black” movement that has swept the country thanks to national attention led by rapper Killer Mike.

BE Modern Man—Serving Black Men: Learn from Hammer & Nails Salon CEO Michael Elliott and other entrepreneurs about how you can concentrate a business on a male audience and deliver the right product to meet their needs.

Franchising Opportunities: Out of thousands of brand concepts, learn how to find the right franchise to match your passion, skills, and financial resources.

Elevator Pitch Competition: Our most anticipated and widely popular event at the BE Entrepreneurs Summit, where each year we award a $10,000 first place cash prize to a small business owner.

Pitch Lab: Shark Tank-like business pitch competitions are more popular than ever. Learn how to win your share of capital as well as gain valuable business relationships.

Certification Lab: Gain a greater understanding of the certification process in your pursuit of public/government contracting and procurement opportunities.

One-on-One Business Coaching: Get the exclusive attention your business so deserves.

Register now for the 2017 BE Entrepreneurs Summit, May 17–20, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. Follow BE on social media @BlackEnterprise for Entrepreneur Summit news, highlights, and updates. Use hashtag #BESummit so you can stay in the loop.