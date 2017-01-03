6 Ways to Identify Burnout Before It Seriously Impacts Your Business

If you’re feeling discouraged, you’re not alone. I definitely feel discouraged from time to time. I’ve been in business for over a decade, and I’ve learned that being an entrepreneur can take a toll on you. As an entrepreneur, you’ll go through ups and downs — a roller coaster of emotions, successes and failures. Sometimes you’ll feel empowered, other times you’ll think it’s all been a waste.

Whether a financial rut, cash flow issues or staff issues, we’re all impacted by our businesses. Entrepreneur burnout is real — and dangerous. A serious burnout can be detrimental to your entire business.

Knowing how to spot the signs of burnout is key to stopping yourself before it’s too late. Here are six signs of burnout to help you nip them in the bud before they do too much damage.

You’re Exhausted All the Time

We all feel exhausted from time to time. Maybe it was a late night prepping for a board meeting or insomnia from a change in the business. Being exhausted once in a while is normal. But being exhausted all the time is not. If you’re constantly exhausted, it’s a sign that the business has become overwhelming and is taking a toll on you physically.

Whenever I feel my energy plummeting, I know it’s time to take a break, even if that just means watching a movie. The simple act of not thinking about work is re-energizing.

You’re Easily Overwhelmed

Everyone freaks out occasionally. But if last week’s broken coffee maker made you upset, you need to start taking it easy. When little things overwhelm you and impact your mood, it’s a sign that you’re under high stress.

While I try to stay collected, there are times when it feels like everything is just coming at me. Having a small business, this often means lots of issues you are tasked to resolve — sales issues, cash flow issues, employee issues, IT issues, etc. More than once, I’ve had days where I don’t think I can take on another issue — no matter how small or trivial. When I feel like I can’t answer politely, I know it’s time to take a break.

You Find Yourself Working Around the Clock

While you might think this is normal, any sane person will tell you it’s unhealthy. If you find yourself working long hours at the office, coming home to work and spending your weekends working, you are on a path to burnout. Prevent yourself from burning out by putting up boundaries and setting limits.

During the early years of my company, I found myself working constantly. I would wake up to calls or to schedule meetings. I’d spend 12+-hour days at the office, then come home and do more work. But it wasn’t sustainable.

You Have Trouble Focusing

If you find it difficult to focus on your work, whether it’s avoidance or you just can’t stare at your screen long enough to write an email, it’s a sign that you’ve overdosed on work. Not only is focus necessary to get things done, it’s important for entrepreneurs who need to make things happen. A lack of focus and vision can send everything crumbling down.

With so many things coming your way, it’s often hard to focus. Whenever I feel like I’m unable to focus, I take a time out and either leave the office or work from home. The simple change in surroundings helps to re-focus the mind.

As the founder and CEO of OneIMS and Clickx, Solomon Thimothy has built his career around his passion for helping other businesses grow an online presence and thrive in the digital world. Solomon works with clients big and small to develop uniquely customized and highly-effective marketing strategies that meet every company’s individual goals.

BusinessCollective, launched in partnership with Citi, is a virtual mentorship program powered by North America’s most ambitious young thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives and small business owners.