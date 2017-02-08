7 Surefire Ways to Destroy a Business Relationship

It can take years to build and nurture solid relationships, but only takes a second to damage them

(Image: iStock,.com/ImageegamI)

It can take years to build and nurture solid relationships, but it only takes a second to damage them. Having good communication skills is essential to keeping the right kind of people in your circle of influence.

Here are seven surefire ways to destroy a business relationship with poor communication skills:

1. Having a Sense of Entitlement

Despite the length of time you may have known someone, there is no guarantee that you will be the first person they think of when connecting people to opportunities. Assuming you will automatically be chosen gives off the wrong impression that they are obligated to do something for you, due to your friendship.

2. Holding Back Opportunities

Although business relationships are based on reciprocity, someone’s contribution in a relationship should be measured by their ability to add value. Just because a person currently cannot offer you a million-dollar deal, does not mean you should hold one back from them.

3. Dominating Every Conversation

There is nothing wrong with being confident in who you are, but, no one wants to hear someone talk about themselves or take over conversations all the time. In a good relationship, there’s always two-way communication.

4. Not Being Appreciative

Sometimes, you can be so focused on making your vision come to life that when it doesn’t, you forget to count your blessings. Although a contract may not be the game changing moment you thought it would be, find the silver lining. Having a spirit of gratitude will take you much further in life than being a “negative Nancy.”

5. Telling Half Truths

Withholding important details that both parties should be made aware of can permanently damage a business relationship. Secrecy (outside of proprietary information) can make you appear untrustworthy. Being transparent as possible is the best way to keep long-term relationships intact.

6. Not Asking for Forgiveness

Let’s face it, we may say or do things that will rub people the wrong way. Apologizing when you see something has offended someone does not make you a weak person. Saying, “I’m sorry,” could be the only two words that save a life-changing collaboration.

7. No Bond

One of the quickest ways to ruin a relationship before it starts is “taking before giving.” I understand someone is going to have to “take first”— just do not let it be you. When you meet a potential joint venture partner or a successful entrepreneur you admire, find a way to build rapport before you ask for anything. People like to do business with individuals they have a good history with.

No matter how open your lines of communication are, it’s inevitable that communication will sometimes go wrong. It may seem impossible to deal with certain personality types. However, the best way to avoid destroying a business relationship is by focusing more on being a person of value.

This article was written by The BOSS Influencer, Angel Coleman.

Angel Coleman is an International speaker, The Communication Artist™ and founder of Confidently Brilliant™. She helps women entrepreneurs build confidence in their ability to create a thriving 6-figure business through mastering the art of online presentations.

Learn more about Angel Coleman by visiting her website www.angelcoleman.com

Follow Angel on Twitter @angelcoleman101