5 Essential Business Tips for Young Entrepreneurs

Young business owners are among the most driven and visionary leaders today. Competing against established, innovative, and growing companies forces you to think creatively and remain passionate about your product or service. However, it’s not uncommon for young entrepreneurs to also feel an immense amount of pressure to meet sales goals, complete tasks, and lead an entire company.

Although pressure comes with the job of being an entrepreneur, it shouldn’t be so overwhelming to the point of feeling burned out and falling behind on tasks, especially when you have recently launched your own company. Five key tips will help young entrepreneurs begin their journey (and stick with it), ultimately allowing you to achieve a healthy work-life balance, exceed sales goals, and manage a successful, growing team.

Delegate “Small” Tasks

Managing a to-do list can be difficult for new business owners, you may feel like you have to take care of everything or find it hard to trust someone else to complete an important assignment. Entrepreneurs should focus on the priorities that require their time and attention; a supporting staff or staff member can handle any other “smaller” tasks. This is a great way to relieve some pressure and to also trust employees to complete these tasks and meet deadlines.

Relax and Recharge

Do not underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. To think creatively and feel more energetic, one must sleep well every day. Sleep is not only important to your health, it can also help you make smarter business decisions and work more efficiently. Young entrepreneurs should get into the habit of being rested enough to tackle anything.

Don’t Be Afraid to Say “No”

Whether it’s a client or an employee, if somebody has a request that doesn’t fit into your busy schedule or isn’t something that requires your special attention, then politely decline or say something like, “I’m sorry, I would love to help you right now but I’m very busy at the moment. Can I get back to you tomorrow?” It’s easy to say “yes,” but young entrepreneurs must learn to say “no” and avoid taking care of more than they can handle.

Take Risks

The thought of taking risks might sound intimidating to a young entrepreneur, but by doing so, it may open doors to amazing opportunities. Trying a different sales plan or expanding your company to different markets are decisions that may or may not result in success, but having a plan set for both scenarios will be hugely helpful in moving the business forward.

Ask for Help

Starting a company is not easy and taking on such a challenge can make people feel nervous about their business plans. It’s important to remember that calling a mentor or hiring a business consultant is not only OK but is in fact, a very smart move. Having a business professional guide you in growing your company can make the process run smoothly and the experience more exciting.

Young entrepreneurs are already eager to learn and practice new business strategies, all they need is a push in the right direction. By applying the tips above you will surely see personal and professional growth, a growing business team, and a prosperous company.

About Stephanie Chung

Based in Dallas, Stephanie Chung and Associates offer sales coaching, sales training, and executive mentorship services nationwide that help you work smarter, not harder. As a former sales executive in the aviation and private jet industry, Stephanie has mastered the art of high-ticket selling and has mentored, coached, and developed some of the highest paid, most elite, sales professionals in the country. Serving business leaders, sales executives, and sales professionals, Business Coach Stephanie Chung uses her proven executive coaching and sales training expertise to get the job done.

Chung is an executive coach, trainer, and adviser backed by more than 25 years of team management, business development, and sales leadership experience. She counsels sales executives and business professionals in a diverse array of strategies and tactics. Chung is also a public speaker, contributor of The Change Book Series and author of “Profit Like a Girl: A Woman’s Guide to Kicking Butt in Sales and Leadership” and “Embrace the Suck: How to Grow and Succeed in Business.”