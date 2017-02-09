How Your Personality Could Be Affecting Your Business

The success or failure of your business starts right here

Have you ever witnessed a business owner who was rude to their customer and had no idea why the customer was upset about how they were treated?

I have, and sometimes the rude business owner doesnâ€™t even realize the mistake they made because it wasnâ€™t intentional. In fact, sometimes the error has more to do with the business ownerâ€™s personality than anything else.

But intentional or not, the end result was that the customer refused to step foot inside the business unless the owner was not present. None of us want to be the rude business owner, providing poor customer service in this scenario. So to avoid it, we must pay attention to how our personalities could be affecting our business. It might mean the difference between success and failure for your business.

Here are six personality types and how they could be affecting your business.

1 The Extrovert

If you are outgoing and love to work with people, you might be an extrovert. Extroverts are great at customer service, but donâ€™t do well in confined areas. They also donâ€™t thrive in jobs where there is little interaction with other people.

As an extrovert, you like to talk through problems. Plus, you tend to do well working in high energy atmospheres as well as situations where you get to work with others.

2 The Introvert

As you may already know, the introvert is somewhat the opposite of the extrovert. If you are this type of person you like to think about problems and solutions yourself before talking about it with others.

Most introverts would rather work by themselves than with a group of people in an open environment. They also donâ€™t always share what they are thinking unless they are asked.

3 Detail Oriented

If you are a detail-oriented person you are well organized. You keep good records, and you solve problems down to the tiniest of details. However, detail oriented people may have trouble envisioning the bigger picture sometimes. You probably solve problems using a step-by-step or analytical approach.

4 Visionaries

Looking at the bigger picture and atÂ what could be ahead makes more of a visionary. Visionaries think about the potential for future problems. This can help problems be avoided.

When they are faced with a problem, they usually think outside the box to solve problems in new ways. Often visionariesÂ may know the solution to a problem. But, they have to work out how to get to the solution rather than taking a step-by-step approach.

5 Hands-On Manager

Being a hands-on manager isnâ€™t necessarily a bad thing. It means you are willing to do the same jobs as your employees. This shows thatÂ you are a team player and are not above working in the ranks.

However, be careful that you are not displaying a lack of trust in your employees by doing things yourself rather than trusting them to do it. You have to let them do their jobs, make mistakes, correct them, and learn.

6 Hands-Off Manager

Obviously, this type of manager is on the other end of the scale from the hands-on manager. If you take a hands-off approach to management, you are willing to stay focused on the larger picture and let someone else handle the fine details. But, you could get into trouble if you donâ€™t have good people working with you who can handle this type of environment.

The good news is none of these personality traits are wrong or bad. However, learning what type of personality you have and where you fit into the business world can help you deal with problems. It can also help you stay aware of how you tend to operate so you can make sure you treat your co-workers and customers well.

