How to Watch Black Enterprise’s New Tech Podcast on Any Device

Tune in for our new tech podcast, to learn about #AllThingsBlackinTech

Image: Niranjan Deshpande/Sequoia Blodgett

BE The Code is a new podcast on all things tech, hosted by Sequoia Blodgett, Black Enterprise’s tech editor in Silicon Valley. The podcast explores matters related to technology that are important to African Americans and those within the African diaspora. The podcast lets the audience in on winning strategies and game-changing advice from Silicon Valley’s top innovators, celebrities, and rising stars.

Blodgett is a tech entrepreneur with insight and access to the venture capital scene. She is also the founder of 7AM, a lifestyle, media platform focused on personal development guided by informed pop culture.

Now available on iTunes, you can also access the podcast across any device. The episodes are available on SoundCloud and YouTube.

The first episode features Monique Woodard, a venture partner at 500 Startups. Rodney Williams, founder and CEO of LISNR, stopped by for the second episode. Williams provides insight into how he raised over $14 million in VC funding, while living outside of the tech capital of the world.

“In the forthcoming days, we’re going to expound on some of the subject matter discussed in this episode. We will teach you exactly how to pitch, what to say, and we’ll go into detail on when or if you should be seeking venture capital in the first place,” says Blodgett.

You can check out the episode on YouTube at the below links: