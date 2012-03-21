5 Facebook Timeline Tips for Brands

Don’t get left behind! See how brands can shine with the platform’s latest feature

Facebook Timeline first debuted on personal pages and is coming full circle with full integration for brand pages. The Timeline feature is a great storytelling tool that both big brands and small businesses alike can use to their advantage, creating more engaging and interactive content. Currently, Timeline is an opt-in element, but after March 30 the changes will automatically be applied to all pages. Instead of getting caught up in the last-minute rush, see how your brand can take it to the next level by optimizing its Facebook presence now:

Choose a Compelling Cover Image

Curation, curation and…even more curation. Anyone who has spent any significant amount of time in the social media space has been inundated with this term. Curation, the hottest trend in social networks today, is evident in the success of Instagram and Pinterest, which allows users to create strong, compelling visual content. Facebook Timeline enables companies to showcase strong images through their cover photos. The social networking site’s guidelines prohibit the use of any promotional language (i.e. website address, call to actions or contact information) in one’s cover images. For strong brand page examples, take a look at Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Sharpie, and Harley-Davidson.

Photo Tips

Remember: For cover photos, use engaging images. Select a minimum width of 399 pixels. Also note that the profile photo is the perfect place to put your brand’s logo. When it comes to profile photos, place your company’s logo in an appropriate spot on the image. This photo should be a minimum width of 180 pixels.

The latest version of the Instagram app allows users to upload photos with graphic effects to their timeline. Hence, brands can add a creative feel to their always professional appearance.

