Ex-BET Exec Kay Madati Appointed as Twitter’s Head of Content Partnerships

After working stints at BET and Facebook, the business leader is bringing his talents to Twitter

Former BET executive Kay Madati tweeted Tuesday that he is leaving the TV network and joining Twitter as the company’s new head of Content Partnerships.

Excited to join @Twitter as head of content partnerships & to work with @anthonynoto + other amazing leaders — Kay Madati (@KayMadati) September 12, 2017

In his new role, Madati will be responsible for leading outreach efforts to media companies to increase sales and marketing opportunities, reports Variety. He will also run Twitter Amplify, a video advertising product that allows broadcasters to tweet real-time video clips accompanied by advertisements. Twitter, which has struggled in recent years to recruit investors, implemented Amplify in 2013 as an advertising tool to generate revenue.

Madati will be taking over for Ross Hoffman, who left the social network company in May after seven years. His role, however, will be much broader than the position held by Hoffman.

Back in 2014, then-President Barack Obama appointed Madati to the President’s Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans. That same year, he was hired as the executive vice president and chief digital officer at BET Networks. While there, he was responsible for overseeing BET Digital, the interactive arm of BET Networks that includes BET.com and BET Mobile. He also managed teams responsible for all aspects of digital, social, and mobile strategy.

Prior to his stint at BET, Madati served as the head of Entertainment & Media at Facebook, where he was charged with facilitating ad-sales and monetization strategies.

Earlier in his career, the business leader worked as the VP of audience experience at CNN Worldwide and helped CNN integrate social media into its daily programming. Madati also has held marketing and operations roles at Octagon Worldwide and BMW of North America.

Madati received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and serves on the advisory board of the W. E. B. Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

According to his Twitter profile, he currently resides in Los Angeles.