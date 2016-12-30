Multicultural Emojis Build Confidence in Young Girls

Author and entrepreneur Simone Da Costa celebrates inner confidence and positive thinking for girls in her new emoji app

We live in a world where it seems that being beautiful today is based on our outer appearance as opposed to the beauty of our hearts. We pursue this magical make-believe craze to always have a picture-perfect image, when instead we should be advocating and promoting a picture-perfect character and a societal notion to encourage, empower, and uplift each other despite our flaws and imperfections.

When we look around, shouldn’t we see beauty in many different things: people, animals, places, and objects, and appreciate the comeliness of their characteristics? The loveliness of different cultures, races, ethnicities, and the many multicultural blends and mixes. The dissimilarities within an individual, person, or race of people are what make us who we are, and we should value these differences as such. These are the wonderful reasons why the I am Beautiful Beautymoji collection was birthed.

The first set of emojis in the I am Beautiful multicultural collection is of an African-Canadian young girl, Naomi, who is the main character from my bestselling children’s book, I am Beautiful: When I Look at Me, I See. The book was written to celebrate, uplift, and empower young girls and women alike, to embrace their beauty and uniqueness. The vision for the I am Beautiful collection stemmed from the book, which focuses on loving yourself just the way you are.

