Karen Civil Opens STEM Focused Computer Lab in Haiti

Social media maven and philanthropist makes annual pilgrimage to Haiti to give back

(Image: Karen Civil opens Live Civil Computer Lab in Haiti)

On April 10, 2017, media and entertainment mogul Karen Civil opened her Live Civil Computer Lab at the House of Hope Orphanage in Titanyen, Haiti. In partnership with the Jack Brewer Foundation, Civil donated 20 computers to assist the orphanage in furthering STEM education in Haiti. In addition, former VP of marketing at Beats by Dre, Omar Johnson donated a set of headphones to accompany each computer, and vans contributed to the event by giving a new pair of shoes to each of the school’s students.

The Live Civil Foundation Computer Lab opening featured a ribbon cutting and wall plaque adhering ceremony in its commemoration. As a descendant of Haitian parents, Civil hopes to further the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at House of Hope Orphanage with these donations.

“Each year I return to Haiti, I hope that whatever I bring contributes to the betterment of these students for the long term,” says Civil. “In 2017 all students must have access to computers and other updated technology. It impacts the speed in which they can complete their homework, how quickly they can access information online, and improve their typing and reading skills. I want them to be given the same opportunity other educated youths are given in different countries. I’m grateful to Jack Brewer for helping make this lab come to life.”

After achieving success as a social media expert for some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, Civil began her philanthropy imprint, Live Civil, in 2014. That year, she traveled to Haiti to open her Live Civil Playground for students with the support of recording artist Nipsey Hussle; President of Young Money Records, Mack Maine; Haitian-American professional boxer, Andre Berto; President of Urban Music at Interscope Records, Joie Manda; Official DJ of the Cleveland Cavaliers, DJ Steph Floss and partner Jameel Davis.

In 2015, Civil partnered with Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne and boxer Andre Berto to gift 500 Haitian students Trukfit clothing and books provided by Scholastic Corp.

Since the start of Live Civil, Civil has published her first book Be Civil & Be You, which has sold over 300 copies. She also served as one of the top social media consultants for Sen. Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Karen Civil plans on continuing her efforts to benefit Haiti’s educational institution each year.