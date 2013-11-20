To commemorate 2013 American Education Week (November 18-22), The White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans (WHIEEAA) is hosting a series of Twitter roundtables on several pressing topics, including Black male achievement, academic excellence and cultivating interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Engineering (STEAM). During Tuesday’s chat, “Code Switch,” special guests, which included founder of Black Girls Code Kimberly Bryant, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani and biologist DNLEE, Hajj Flemings, founder and CEO of Brand Camp University, as well as co-founder of Student Ventures, founder of SOCIALgrlz Marissa Jennings and poet and Chicago native Jessica Disu, discussed getting more young women of color into STEAM. If you weren’t able to participate in the chat, don’t fret— we’ve aggregated the top tweets in our Storify below:
White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans Hosts Twitter Roundtable on STEAM
WHIEEAA gathers tech experts, founders and supporters for social roundtable
