Here Are the Exact Times and Stations To Watch Black Enterprise’s TV Shows

TV shows to inform and inspire

by     Posted: December 1, 2017

Black Enterprise’s long-running TV shows Our World with Black Enterprise and Women of Power offer our community an in-depth look into the lives of who’s who in Corporate America, Entertainment, Politics, Personal Finance, and Sports.

 

We feature weekly interviews with today’s top newsmakers and celebrities while spotlighting executives, small business leaders, and community champions. Both shows uplift, motivate, and celebrate people of color from the corporate boardroom to the hills of Hollywood.

Our shows embrace the Millennial generation as it makes an impressive foray into the workplace and as successful entrepreneurs.

You don’t want to miss these unique shows for us and by us! Below are the stations and times in your city:

 

Our World with Black Enterprise TV Station and Day/Time Listings

 

CITY STATION AFFILIATE DAY TIME
New York WABC ABC Sundays 1:00PM
Albany, GA WFXL FOX Sundays 7:00AM
Albany-Schenectady-Troy WYNT/WNYA NBC Sundays 5:30AM
Atlanta WUPA CW Sundays 11:00AM
Augusta-Aiken WJBF ABC Sundays 5:30AM
Baltimore WNUV/WBFF CW Sundays 6:30AM
Baton Rouge WAFB ABC Saturdays 4:02AM
Birmingham (Ann and Tusc) WABM/WTTO/WBMA MNT Saturdays 5:30AM
Buffalo WVIB CBS Sundays 5:00AM
Buffalo WBXZ IND Sundays 10:00AM
Chicago WMAQ-TV NBC Sundays 4:00AM
Cincinnati WOTH IND Sundays 10:00AM
Cincinnati WCPO      
Cleveland-Akron (Canton) WKYC NBC Sundays 5:30AM
Columbia, SC WACH FOX Sundays 3:00AM
Columbus, OH WTTE/WSYX FOX Saturdays 6:30AM
Columbus-Tupelo-W Pnt-Hstn WLOV FOX Saturdays 5:00AM
Dallas-Ft. Worth KXAS-DT2 NBC Saturdays 4:30PM
Dallas-Ft. Worth KSFV-CD IND Sundays 10:00AM
Dayton WDTN NBC Sundays 6:00AM
Detroit WMYD ABC Sundays 3:00PM
Duluth-Superior KCWV IND Sundays 10:00AM
Ft. Wayne WPTA ABC Sundays 12:00AM
Gainesville WGFL CBS Sundays 5:30AM
Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And WMYA MY Saturdays 8:30AM
Hartford & New Haven WRNT IND Sundays 10:00AM
Houston KIAH CW Sundays 6:30AM
Jackson, MS WDBD FOX Sundays 6:00AM
La Crosse-Eau Claire WKBT MNT Sundays 10:00AM
La Crosse-Eau Claire KQEG IND Sundays 10:00AM
Lafayette, LA KATC ABC Sundays 7:00AM
Las Vegas NVCW MY Sundays 8:30AM
Las Vegas KHMP IND Sundays 10:00AM
Lima WLIO NBC Sundays 7:00AM
Little Rock-Pine Bluff KASN CW Sundays 6:00AM
Los Angeles KSFV-CD IND Sundays 10:00AM
Louisville WHAS ABC Sundays 4:30AM
Madison WMSN FOX Sundays 5:30AM
Memphis WREG CBS Sundays 5:30AM
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale WTVJ NBC Saturdays 5:30AM
Milwaukee WVTV CW Sundays 1:00AM
Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) WFGX MY Sundays 1:30PM
Montgomery-Selma WNCF ABC Saturdays 1:00AM
Myrtle Beach-Florence WBTW CBS Sundays 5:30AM
Nashville WUXP MY Saturdays 7:30AM
New Orleans WWL CBS Sundays 5:00AM
Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt Nws WTVZ MNT Mondays 3:00AM
Oklahoma City KOCB CW Saturdays 6:30AM
Palm Springs KAZK IND Sundays 10:00AM
Peoria-Bloomington WEEK NBC Saturdays 6:00AM
Philadelphia WPSJ-TV IND Sundays 10:00AM
Pittsburgh WPGH/ WPNT FOX/ MNT Sundays 6:00AM
Portland, OR KOIN CBS Saturdays 2:35AM
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle) WRDC IND Sundays 11:30AM
Richmond-Petersburg WTVR CBS Sundays 4:30AM
Roanoke-Lynchburg WSET ABC Sundays 6:00AM
Rockford WTVO-DT2 MYNET Sundays 4:00PM
Salt Lake City KCSG IND Sundays 10:00AM
San Antonio KMYS CW Sundays 5:00AM
Savannah WJCL ABC Sundays 6:00AM
St. Louis KPLR/KTVI CW Saturdays 5:30AM
St. Louis KNLC IND Saturdays 10:30PM
Syracuse WSYR ABC Sundays 5:00AM
Tallahassee-Thomasville WTWC NBC Saturdays 5:00AM
Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) WWSB ABC Sundays 7:00AM
Victoria KVCT AMGTV Sundays 10:00AM
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce WPBF ABC Sundays 4:00AM
Wichita-Hutchinson Plus KCTU IND Sundays 10:00AM
Youngstown EYTV MYNET Saturdays 6:00PM

Women of Power TV Station and Day/Time Listings

 

STATE CITY STATION AFFILIATE DAY TIME
AL Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) WALA FOX Saturdays 5:00PM
AL Montgomery-Selma WNCF ABC Sundays 12:30AM
CA Los Angeles KSFV-CD IND Sundays 10:30AM
CA Palm Springs KAKZ-LD IND Sundays 10:30AM
CT Hartford & New Haven WRNT IND Sundays 10:30AM
FL Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn WRDQ IND Sundays 4:30PM
FL Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) WWSB ABC Sunday 6:30AM
FL Tallahassee-Thomasville WTXL ABC Sundays 4:00AM
GA Atlanta WUPA CW Sundays 10:30AM
GA Savannah WGSA CW sundays 4:30AM
GA Columbus, GA (Opelika, AL) WLTZ NBC Sundays 5:00AM
IL Chicago WCUU MeTV Sundays 12:30PM
IN Madison WISC CBS Sundays 10:30AM
KS Wichita-Hutchinson Plus KCTU AMGTV Sundays 10:30AM
KY Louisville WKYI CW Sundays 6:30AM
LA New Orleans WWL CBS Sundays 5:30AM
LA Shreveport KSHV MNT Sundays 11:30AM
LA Baton Rouge KWBJ IND Sundays 10:30AM
LA Monroe-El Dorado KAQY/MONROE ABC Saturdays 6:30AM
LA Biloxi-Gulfport WKFK AMGTV Sundays 10:30AM
MI Flint-Saginaw-Bay City WBSF CW Saturdays 5:00AM
MI Detroit WMYD MNT Sundays 2:00PM
MI Lansing WSYM FOX Saturdays 5:00AM
MO St. Louis KNLC IND Tuesdays 8:30AM
MO Duluth-Superior KCWV IND Sundays 10:30AM
MS Columbus-Tupelo-W Pnt-Hstn WLOV FOX Sundays 6:00AM
MS Jackson WDBD FOX Sundays 6:30AM
NC Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle) WTVD ABC Sundays 5:00AM
NV Las Vegas WRNT IND Sundays 10:30AM
NY New York WABC ABC Sundays 1:30PM
NY Buffalo WBXZ IND Sundays 10:30AM
OH Cincinnati WOTH-CD IND Sundays 10:30AM
OH Columbus WBNS CBS Sundays 4:00AM
OH Cleveland-Akron (Canton) WEWS ABC Sundays 5:30AM
OH Cincinnati WCPO ABC Saturdays 4:00AM
PA Youngstown EYTV   Sundays 6:30AM
PA Pittsburgh WTAE ABC Sundays 4:00AM
PA Philadelphia WPSJ AMGTV Sundays 10:30AM
SC Columbia WKTC MNT Sundays 10:00AM
TN Nashville WTVF-D2 CBS Saturdays 5:30AM
TN Memphis WLMT CW Sundays 4:00AM
TN Chattanooga WTVC ABC Sundays 5:00AM
TN Jackson WJKTDT FOX Sunday 5:30AM
TX Dallas-Ft. Worth NXAS-DT 5.2 NBC Saturdays 5:00PM
TX Houston KIAH CW Sundays 6:00AM
UT Salt Lake City KCSG IND Sundays 10:30AM
VA Norfork-Portsmth-Newpt-Nws WVEC ABC Sundays 5:30AM
WI La Crosse-Eau Claire WKBT MNT Sundays 10:30AM
WI La Crosse-Eau Claire KQEG-CA IND Sundays 10:30AM
WI La Crosse-Eau Claire WEZY IND Sundays 10:30AM
         
Co-created by Genevieve Michel-Bryan