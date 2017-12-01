Here Are the Exact Times and Stations To Watch Black Enterprise’s TV Shows

Black Enterprise’s long-running TV shows Our World with Black Enterprise and Women of Power offer our community an in-depth look into the lives of who’s who in Corporate America, Entertainment, Politics, Personal Finance, and Sports.
We feature weekly interviews with today’s top newsmakers and celebrities while spotlighting executives, small business leaders, and community champions. Both shows uplift, motivate, and celebrate people of color from the corporate boardroom to the hills of Hollywood.
Our shows embrace the Millennial generation as it makes an impressive foray into the workplace and as successful entrepreneurs.
You don’t want to miss these unique shows for us and by us! Below are the stations and times in your city:
Our World with Black Enterprise TV Station and Day/Time Listings
|CITY
|STATION
|AFFILIATE
|DAY
|TIME
|New York
|WABC
|ABC
|Sundays
|1:00PM
|Albany, GA
|WFXL
|FOX
|Sundays
|7:00AM
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|WYNT/WNYA
|NBC
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Atlanta
|WUPA
|CW
|Sundays
|11:00AM
|Augusta-Aiken
|WJBF
|ABC
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Baltimore
|WNUV/WBFF
|CW
|Sundays
|6:30AM
|Baton Rouge
|WAFB
|ABC
|Saturdays
|4:02AM
|Birmingham (Ann and Tusc)
|WABM/WTTO/WBMA
|MNT
|Saturdays
|5:30AM
|Buffalo
|WVIB
|CBS
|Sundays
|5:00AM
|Buffalo
|WBXZ
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Chicago
|WMAQ-TV
|NBC
|Sundays
|4:00AM
|Cincinnati
|WOTH
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Cincinnati
|WCPO
|Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|WKYC
|NBC
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Columbia, SC
|WACH
|FOX
|Sundays
|3:00AM
|Columbus, OH
|WTTE/WSYX
|FOX
|Saturdays
|6:30AM
|Columbus-Tupelo-W Pnt-Hstn
|WLOV
|FOX
|Saturdays
|5:00AM
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|KXAS-DT2
|NBC
|Saturdays
|4:30PM
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|KSFV-CD
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Dayton
|WDTN
|NBC
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|Detroit
|WMYD
|ABC
|Sundays
|3:00PM
|Duluth-Superior
|KCWV
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Ft. Wayne
|WPTA
|ABC
|Sundays
|12:00AM
|Gainesville
|WGFL
|CBS
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And
|WMYA
|MY
|Saturdays
|8:30AM
|Hartford & New Haven
|WRNT
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Houston
|KIAH
|CW
|Sundays
|6:30AM
|Jackson, MS
|WDBD
|FOX
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|La Crosse-Eau Claire
|WKBT
|MNT
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|La Crosse-Eau Claire
|KQEG
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Lafayette, LA
|KATC
|ABC
|Sundays
|7:00AM
|Las Vegas
|NVCW
|MY
|Sundays
|8:30AM
|Las Vegas
|KHMP
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Lima
|WLIO
|NBC
|Sundays
|7:00AM
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff
|KASN
|CW
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|Los Angeles
|KSFV-CD
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Louisville
|WHAS
|ABC
|Sundays
|4:30AM
|Madison
|WMSN
|FOX
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Memphis
|WREG
|CBS
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|NBC
|Saturdays
|5:30AM
|Milwaukee
|WVTV
|CW
|Sundays
|1:00AM
|Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt)
|WFGX
|MY
|Sundays
|1:30PM
|Montgomery-Selma
|WNCF
|ABC
|Saturdays
|1:00AM
|Myrtle Beach-Florence
|WBTW
|CBS
|Sundays
|5:30AM
|Nashville
|WUXP
|MY
|Saturdays
|7:30AM
|New Orleans
|WWL
|CBS
|Sundays
|5:00AM
|Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt Nws
|WTVZ
|MNT
|Mondays
|3:00AM
|Oklahoma City
|KOCB
|CW
|Saturdays
|6:30AM
|Palm Springs
|KAZK
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Peoria-Bloomington
|WEEK
|NBC
|Saturdays
|6:00AM
|Philadelphia
|WPSJ-TV
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Pittsburgh
|WPGH/ WPNT
|FOX/ MNT
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|Portland, OR
|KOIN
|CBS
|Saturdays
|2:35AM
|Raleigh-Durham (Fayetvlle)
|WRDC
|IND
|Sundays
|11:30AM
|Richmond-Petersburg
|WTVR
|CBS
|Sundays
|4:30AM
|Roanoke-Lynchburg
|WSET
|ABC
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|Rockford
|WTVO-DT2
|MYNET
|Sundays
|4:00PM
|Salt Lake City
|KCSG
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|San Antonio
|KMYS
|CW
|Sundays
|5:00AM
|Savannah
|WJCL
|ABC
|Sundays
|6:00AM
|St. Louis
|KPLR/KTVI
|CW
|Saturdays
|5:30AM
|St. Louis
|KNLC
|IND
|Saturdays
|10:30PM
|Syracuse
|WSYR
|ABC
|Sundays
|5:00AM
|Tallahassee-Thomasville
|WTWC
|NBC
|Saturdays
|5:00AM
|Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
|WWSB
|ABC
|Sundays
|7:00AM
|Victoria
|KVCT
|AMGTV
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
|WPBF
|ABC
|Sundays
|4:00AM
|Wichita-Hutchinson Plus
|KCTU
|IND
|Sundays
|10:00AM
|Youngstown
|EYTV
|MYNET
|Saturdays
|6:00PM
Women of Power TV Station and Day/Time Listings
