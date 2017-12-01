What’s Coming Up on Black Enterprise’s TV Shows This Weekend

A tea entrepreneur; career advice from a media expert; and more great content

For the weekend of Dec. 2, 2017— here’s what will be featured on Black Enterprise’s TV shows Our World and Women of Power (and be sure to check your local listings for each show here):

Women of Power

Watch a profile on one of Hollywood’s most successful producers, Debra Martin Chase. She made history as the first African American woman to sign a solo production deal with a major studio. Martin Chase explains how the small screen is creating roles for hundreds of unemployed actors.

(Debra Martin Chase. Image: File)

This episode also features the president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta. She offers advice for many women starting their careers in a competitive communications industry.

From there, Susan Long-Walsh, a recruiter for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, offers tips to make you marketable despite high unemployment for African Americans—great advice for anyone looking for work.

And media expert, Amy DuBois Barnett, offers suggestions on finding your unique voice in the world and sharing your story.

(Amy DuBois Barnett. Image: Instagram/AmyDuboisBarnett)

Our World with Black Enterprise

This episode presents Black Enterprise’s Registry of Black Corporate Directors with John Rogers, chairman and CEO of Ariel Investments; and James Bell the former executive president, chief financial officer and corporate president of The Boeing Company. Find out how Rogers and Bell are pushing for the appointment of more minority board members to the largest publicly held companies.

The show also features the Entrepreneur of the Week, Nailah Ellis-Brown, the president and CEO of Ellis Infinity Beverage Co., the company that manufactures Ellis Island Tea.

In the “From the Corner Office” segment, the push for diversity inside the boardroom is highlighted with Bruce Gordon, who serves on three corporate boards.

And finally in “Slice of Life,” a profile of Otis Bullock, the executive director of Diversified Community Services in Philadelphia, who is on a mission to increase educational opportunities for children.

Co-written by Kenneth Meeks